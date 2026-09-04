Poposoap Showcased a Complete Solar-Powered Water Garden at the Global Connect Show @ IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Poposoap brought a complete DIY water-garden experience to Global Connect Show @ IFA 2026, demonstrating how different water-feature products can work together to create an attractive, functional outdoor water garden with straightforward installation and a high degree of customization.

The water garden brought together a pond, a solar fountain pump, and a solar waterfall pump kit into one integrated outdoor setup. Poposoap used the installation to demonstrate how users can move from an empty outdoor space to a complete water-garden scene through a flexible, DIY-friendly approach. The display also drew interest from international media attending GCS @ IFA 2026, which brought together more than 50 brands and around 200 media representatives and KOLs. Attending media came from markets including the United States, Germany, France and Spain. The Berlin showcase also built on Poposoap's earlier participation in Global Connect Show Shenzhen in June, where the brand showcased its solar-powered water-feature solutions and received the Best of GCS 2026 Award.

The installation journey began with Poposoap's Rigid Preformed Plastic Pond. As the name suggests, the pond is pre-shaped, which means users don't have to worry about cutting, folding or shaping flexible liners to build a pond from scratch. Users can simply excavate an area that matches the pond's shape and place it into position. Its rigid structure helps maintain its shape under water pressure, while built-in planting zones make it easier to create a more natural pond ecosystem.

Bringing the pond to life was Poposoap's Solar Fountain Pump. The system is solar-powered and supported by a rechargeable battery backup, while its flexible configuration allows users to introduce movement, natural sound and different fountain patterns without relying on complicated outdoor electrical installation. The battery backup helps extend operation beyond periods of direct sunlight, including during cloudy conditions and into the evening. The pump also enhances the overall pond experience by creating a more inviting environment for birds and other wildlife.

Poposoap's Solar Waterfall Kit completed the setup, transforming the simple pond into a more immersive water feature. In addition to adding moving water and natural sound, the kit provides circulation and filtration, reducing the need for users to source and assemble multiple separate components when creating a complete waterfall system.

Ruby Ling, CEO of Poposoap, said, "We want to make water gardening easier for everyone. Water gardening shouldn't feel complicated. We want to remove the practical barriers that can make people hesitate to create their own water features, while giving them the flexibility to build something that fits their space."

Poposoap officially expanded into the European market in March 2026, entering the U.K. and Germany. The move builds on its growing international recognition, including a French Design Award, while its 40W Filtration Fountain was nominated for the 2026 German Innovation Award. Poposoap's appearance at GCS @ IFA 2026 this September marks another step in its European expansion and growing engagement with consumers, international media and the broader water-gardening community.

About Poposoap

Poposoap is a garden water-feature brand providing modular solutions for ponds, fountains, waterfalls, filtration and outdoor water gardens. Inspired by nature, Poposoap focuses on making water features simpler to install, easier to maintain and more accessible for everyday users. Through solar-powered and eco-conscious solutions where applicable, the brand helps users create tranquil, sustainable and wildlife-friendly outdoor spaces. For more information, visit www.poposoapsolar.com.

Press Contact

Fay Liu

fay@poposoapsolar.com

+1 877-947-8577

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