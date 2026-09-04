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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
165 Leser
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Anatomage Inc.: Real Life-Size Human Anatomy in Your Hands with Anatomage Replica

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc., a leader in medical visualization and education technology, today announced the launch of Anatomage Replica, a new line of 3D printed physical anatomy models based on real cadaver data. Designed to complement the company's exclusive real-human-based digital anatomy, Anatomage Replica provides access to highly accurate, durable physical anatomy models that can be explored repeatedly in the classroom, cadaver lab, and clinical training environments.

Cadaver dissection remains an important component of medical education, giving students direct experience with real human anatomy; however, dissection is inherently a destructive and finite process, and structures cannot simply be restored or kept for repeated reference. Therefore, educators have long relied on tools like dry skulls and anatomy models to provide students with anatomy they can revisit throughout their studies.

Plastinated models, a more detailed alternative, use specially preserved real human tissues to create dry, durable anatomical specimens that can be handled and studied. However, while plastination can preserve intricate anatomical details, these specimens can be fragile, expensive, and visually different from living or freshly preserved anatomy, with some specimens relying on painted or altered coloration to distinguish structures. The provenance and ethical sourcing of human specimens can also raise questions when individual anatomical parts are separated for commercial distribution.

Anatomage Replica was developed to provide a better approach. Derived from the real-human-based anatomy represented in the Anatomage Table, Replica transforms Anatomage's highly detailed cadaver data into physical models using 3D printing technology. The Anatomage Table is well-known for delivering the most accurate and complete real human anatomy, with fully volumized digital bodies derived from real cadaver slices as well as highly accurate synthetic cadavers.

Replica models preserve the visual characteristics and anatomical relationships represented in the source anatomy. Muscles, ligaments, and bones retain the appearance of the original frozen cadavers, while vascular structures and nerves are clearly defined and colored for easy identification. Removable outer layers reveal deeper structures, allowing students to explore internal anatomy through hands-on examination.

The result is a physical representation designed to closely replicate the anatomy students encounter in Anatomage's digital environment, providing a unified, multi-modal learning experience that connects tactile exploration with digital visualization, helping educators make complex anatomy more accessible, engaging, and memorable. Durable, safe to handle, and reusable, Anatomage Replica brings the anatomy of real human organs into physical models that students can hold and study.

The first Anatomage Replica set includes the heart, brain, hand, knee, and foot, each featuring detachable components that allow for deeper exploration of internal anatomy. Anatomists have been impressed by the cadaver-level detail and accuracy of the Replica models, which bring educators and students more of the anatomy they need into a physical format.

By connecting the physical and digital worlds, Anatomage Replica gives students a consistent anatomical reference they can return to throughout their education. It offers the detail of human anatomy, the accessibility of a physical model, and the flexibility of digital visualization, which provides educators with a practical and ethical tool for hands-on anatomy education that is substantially more economical than plastinated human specimens.

About Anatomage
Anatomage is a market leader in medical imaging and education technology, transforming traditional learning through continuous innovation. With an ecosystem of medical imaging software and hardware, the company delivers world-class anatomy and physiology content at the highest level of accuracy. Anatomage is committed to enhancing its technologies to transform standard anatomy learning, medical training, treatment planning, as well as revolutionize science education.

Media Contact:
dott. Davide Giacomo Tommasi
Anatomage Italy srl
Phone: +39 02 35 99 05 04
Email: table.europe@anatomage.com
eu.anatomage.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/real-life-size-human-anatomy-in-your-hands-with-anatomage-replica-302869346.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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