Zensar Technologies: Konkola Copper Mines partners with Zensar to accelerate technology-led business transformation

Partnership advances KCM's AI-enabled transformation journey, strengthens local talent development, and marks Zensar's entry into Zambia as part of its growing Africa presence.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensar Technologies, a leading AI-native digital solutions and services company, today announced a strategic technology transformation partnership with Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), one of Zambia's largest integrated copper producers.

The partnership will support KCM's transformation journey by modernizing its technology landscape and enabling a more connected, agile, and data-driven enterprise. Leveraging Zensar's expertise across AI-enabled operations, intelligent automation, digital workplace services, infrastructure management, and modern technology platforms, the collaboration is designed to enhance operational resilience, improve user experiences, and create a scalable foundation for future growth.

As mining organizations increasingly invest in digital technologies to improve efficiency, optimize performance, and accelerate decision-making, KCM is advancing modern technology capabilities to drive innovation and unlock greater business value across the enterprise.

The partnership has already achieved a significant milestone with the successful go-live of all contracted services. Delivered in less than seven weeks, the transition established a strong operational foundation and enabled both organizations to accelerate the next phase of KCM's transformation journey.

Pushpender Singla, Executive Director of Konkola Copper Mines and Chief Financial Officer of CopperTech Metals, said: "We are pleased to partner with Zensar as we step into our technology transformation journey. Through AI-enabled operations, intelligent automation, and modern technology platforms, we are creating a more connected and data-driven enterprise.

From the outset, Zensar demonstrated a deep understanding of the Africa mining sector and the unique operational challenges of our industry. The successful transition and early momentum in the engagement reinforce our confidence in Zensar as a trusted partner. We look forward to working together to drive innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation."

Building Local Technology Capabilities in Zambia

To support the engagement, Zensar has onboarded 15 Zambian professionals, reinforcing its commitment to local talent development and building sustainable capabilities within the communities it serves.

Kaushik Chatterjee, Senior Vice President and Head - Africa, Zensar Technologies, said: "Our partnership with KCM reflects a shared vision of leveraging technology and innovation to create measurable business value. We look forward to supporting KCM as it advances its digital transformation ambitions while contributing to local capability development and long-term growth."

Marking Zensar's entry into Zambia, the partnership strengthens the company's growing footprint across Africa and reinforces its commitment to delivering transformation, innovation, and sustainable impact across the region.

About Konkola Copper Mines

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the largest copper producers in Zambia. It operates mining and processing plants located in four districts, namely Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kitwe and Nampundwe.

With an investment pledge of over $1.2 billion by Vedanta, KCM envisages to unlock key operations such as the Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP) in Chililabombwe and increasing production to 300,000 tonnes of copper per year by 2030.

About Zensar

Zensar Technologies Ltd, headquartered in Pune, India, is a leading experience, engineering, and engagement technology solutions company and part of the USD 5.2 billion RPG Group. Zensar partners with global enterprises across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and technology, media, and telecommunications to architect and engineer digital transformation. For more information, visit www.zensar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/konkola-copper-mines-partners-with-zensar-to-accelerate-technology-led-business-transformation-302869911.html