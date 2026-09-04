EcoFlow Europe s.r.o.: Breaking Boundaries: EcoFlow Unveils RIVER Gen4 and PowerRock 4000 at IFA 2026

From a power station that fits in a backpack to grid-level power on a building site - with the OCEAN 2 and STREAM home systems alongside them at Hall 2.2, Booth 166.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow unveiled two new products at IFA 2026 in Berlin today: the RIVER Gen4 portable power station series and the PowerRock 4000 industrial portable power station. Both are on show at Hall 2.2, Booth 166 from 4 to 8 September, alongside the OCEAN 2 three-phase home storage system and the STREAM home battery series, under the theme "Breaking Boundaries. The Future of Smart Energy Starts Now".

Together they stretch the range in two directions at once: down into ultra-compact portable power, and out into professional work where mains electricity is missing, delayed or simply impractical.

"For most people, energy is still something you go to - a socket, a meter, a grid connection. We think it should work the other way round. Whether it's a weekend away, a building site with no supply, or a household trying to use more of the solar it already generates, everything we're showing at IFA is built on the same idea: power that follows the people who need it." said Bruce Wang, Founder and CEO of EcoFlow.

RIVER Gen4: Smallest in Its Class. Outsized Performance.

A portable power station should be truly portable. EcoFlow RIVER Gen4 delivers practical, dependable energy in a smaller, lighter form - bringing the portable power station back to its essence: less to carry, more power to use.

RIVER Gen4 comes in two sizes. RIVER 260 Gen4 offers 256 Wh of capacity, 300 W of AC output and up to 600 W with X-Boost for selected devices, all at approximately 3.0 kg - built for day trips and everyday mobile use. RIVER 520 Gen4 provides 512 Wh, 500 W of AC output and up to 1000 W with X-Boost, while approximately 4.6 kg, for overnight trips, more devices and light home backup. Both models also support UPS functionality with a switchover time of under 10 ms, helping keep essential devices running during unexpected outages.

Built on EcoFlow's new exclusive compact architecture, RIVER Gen4 reduces wasted space inside and out. At comparable capacities, RIVER 260 Gen4 is approximately 29.7 per cent smaller and 16.9 per cent lighter than RIVER 3, while RIVER 520 Gen4 is approximately 59.1 per cent smaller and 23.5 per cent lighter than RIVER 2 Max.**** Easier to pack, easier to carry, and more likely to come along, because true portability begins with a smaller footprint and lighter weight.

A smaller footprint doesn't mean compromising on the runtime that matters. RIVER Gen4's active idle power is approximately 30 per cent lower than the industry average,**** and optimises power delivery for devices drawing under 100 W, so more of every watt-hour reaches camping lights, routers, fans and compact refrigerators rather than being spent running the unit itself. Low idle drain and smart auto-shutdown cut further waste when connected devices stop drawing power. Even when the display reaches 0 per cent, the industry-first* Emergency Power Mode safely extends the usable discharge range, keeping essential calls, messages and navigation within reach. And under controlled storage conditions a fully charged unit retains approximately 99 per cent state of charge after a year, so it is ready whenever it is needed.

Recharging is just as fast and flexible. Driven by X-Stream 4.0 with active thermal management, RIVER 260 Gen4 reaches 80 per cent in 42 minutes and RIVER 520 Gen4 in 50 minutes. A coffee stop is enough to recover most of the battery. Beyond AC charging, one high-power 140 W bidirectional USB-C port provides an all-in-one charging solution for DC wall, solar and car charging through compatible adapters. Paired with the EcoFlow 60 W Lightweight Portable Solar Panel, RIVER Gen4 Series forms one of the smallest and lightest solar generator setups on the market,**** making off-grid power easier to pack and carry.

Ports are not sacrificed to size: RIVER 260 Gen4 carries five outputs and RIVER 520 Gen4 six, with fast charging on every USB-C port, so phones, cameras and laptops can charge together while the AC outlets run lights, a router or a portable fridge. Refrigerator Runtime Mode adapts power delivery to refrigerator loads to extend cooling time during a home outage, and operating noise stays below 30 dB under a 200 W load - quiet enough for a tent, a desk or a bedside. LFP cells and more than 40+ BMS protection features cover charging, discharging and everyday use.

PowerRock 4000: grid-level power for professional jobsites

EcoFlow PowerRock 4000 is an industrial portable power station designed for professional applications, including construction, events, film production and emergency response. It delivers 4 kW continuously and 7.2 kW for up to 100 seconds, drawing on a 3 kWh battery.

The problem it solves will be familiar to any European contractor. Temporary site power means a permit and an electrician, and a wait measured in weeks. Combustion generators are restricted in dense urban areas, unsafe indoors and out of the question below ground. PowerRock 4000 needs neither, and it travels to work instead of the work being routed back to it.

PowerRock 4000 features an industry-first* built-in residual current device, with 30 mA leakage detection and cut-off in under 300 ms, so European sites need no separate inline RCD modules. The housing is all-metal and IP65-rated, wrapped in a reinforced roll cage, and survives a 1 m drop. The net weight is 38 kg.

AC charging reaches 80 per cent in 48 minutes and a full charge in 60 minutes, while an alternator top-up turns the drive between jobs into charging time. PowerRock 4000 carries a three-year warranty and will officially launch across Europe on September 4, 2026. From November 2026, it will also be progressively rolled out through professional electrical, hardware, building materials, and tool distributors across Europe.

OCEAN 2: three-phase home storage on display

OCEAN 2, EcoFlow's three-phase solar and storage system for homes, is also on the booth. It launched across Europe in March 2026, pulling PV generation, storage, whole-home backup and energy management into one system - and it stays compatible with the previous EcoFlow generation, so existing owners can expand rather than start again.

Five power classes are available: 6, 8, 10, 12 and 15 kW. Three independent MPP trackers handle up to 24 kW of PV input, and a start voltage of 120 V brings generation forward on awkward roof layouts. Backup is built in at 63 A for the whole house, switching over in 0 ms** with no separate backup box to install. For longer outages, the system works with ATS-capable generators and third-party inverters.

Capacity scales to twelve battery modules per inverter, available in 5 kWh and 8 kWh sizes. Both sizes support a discharge rate of up to 0.8C*****. The 8 kWh module is on display at the booth. The system is IP66-rated and built with 10 layers of battery safety protection. Installers commission it through the EcoFlow Pro App, which configures the system in around three minutes.

Running all of it is EcoFlow OASIS 3.0, which reads a household's own energy profile and decides when to store, when to draw and when to lean on the grid. It works with more than 1,000 energy providers across Europe and uses solar forecasts accurate to up to 90 per cent, with Cloud API and Modbus available for integration. Together, OASIS 3.0 and solar storage can cut a household's electricity costs by up to 77.6 per cent.***

OCEAN 2 is sold through the EcoFlow partner network.

STREAM Series on display

The STREAM home battery series, launched across Europe in June 2026, shares the booth with the new products. STREAM AC 5000, winner of the home&smart Innovation Award, retrofits storage to solar that is already on the roof and is built to absorb the higher feed-in power those systems produce. A qualified electrical contractor handles the installation.

From October, the series gains Local Mode. If the internet drops out, a STREAM system simply carries on: it keeps running, and the app keeps controlling it, with no cloud in the loop. There is nothing to set up and nothing to configure, which is what separates Local Mode from the Local API, a tool aimed at users who are comfortable in the technical detail.

Notes on claims

*Industry-first claims reflect EcoFlow's assessment of comparable products available on the market at the time of publication, based on publicly available product information.

** The 0 ms switchover applies under defined conditions: compliance with local grid regulations and an open-circuit state in the public electricity grid.

*** Savings of up to 77.6 per cent are based on EcoFlow's own calculation models and assumptions. Actual savings depend on household consumption, system configuration, electricity tariff and market.

**** Size, weight and idle power comparisons, and class positioning, are based on EcoFlow's own measurements and on selected comparable products available on the market at the time of publication.

*****Discharge rate of up to 0.8C measured in a laboratory environment at 25 °C ambient and device temperature. At this power, discharge time is no more than 30 minutes for the OCEAN 2 LFP 8 kWh module and 20 minutes for the OCEAN 2 LFP 5 kWh module.

EcoFlow at IFA 2026

EcoFlow is exhibiting at IFA 2026 in Hall 2.2, Booth 166, at Messe Berlin from 4 to 8 September 2026. Media briefings, interviews and guided booth tours can be arranged via the contact below.

More information: https://www.ecoflow.com/de/ifa-2026

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine, Tokyo and Birmingham, and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 6 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy.

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