Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 10:34 Uhr
1.180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Office of Timur Turlov/Turlov-Anand Presidential Ticket: Turlov Asks FIDE to Remove Candidate Wadim Rosenstein From the Ballot Over Sponsorship Deal With the German Chess Federation

ZURICH, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three weeks before world chess elects its next president, candidate Timur Turlov has asked FIDE's Electoral Commission to remove another candidate, Wadim Rosenstein, from the ballot - and to suspend the German Chess Federation's right to vote - over a sponsorship deal signed in the middle of the campaign.

The complaint was filed on 28 August by Turlov's Zurich counsel, 5Gambit Disputes, and sent to Mr Rosenstein and the federation the same day. The complaint describes the following sequence of events, based on the German federation's own public announcements:

In May 2026, the German Chess Federation (DSB) appointed Mr Rosenstein as its FIDE Delegate - the person who casts the federation's vote in FIDE elections. In July, the federation nominated him for FIDE President. On 19 August, five weeks before the election, the federation announced that Mr Rosenstein and his company WR Events had become its sponsor, in what it called "one of the largest sponsorship contracts in the history of the DSB."

So the man on the ballot is now the biggest sponsor of a federation that appointed him, nominated him, and votes in his election. FIDE's electoral rules, the complaint says, are written precisely for this: giving anything of real value to a voting federation during the campaign is banned outright. Whether anything was promised in return doesn't matter - the deal itself is the violation.

FIDE reviewed similar cases before. In 2018, its Ethics Commission caught a sponsorship arrangement tied to a delegate's appointment and voting rights in Serbia: the delegate was barred for six months and the Serbian federation temporarily excluded. The difference this time, the complaint argues, is that the case is even more direct - in Serbia the sponsor stood behind the delegate; here the sponsor is the candidate himself.

Turlov has asked for a fast decision - by 10 September - because FIDE's own rules stop the Commission from removing a candidate in the final fifteen days before the vote.

Timur Turlov, founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., said:

"I spent twenty years building a publicly traded, regulated company, and I learned one simple rule: an organisation is only as strong as the rules its members actually follow. A sponsorship signed with a voting federation during the electoral period is not generosity - it is a prohibited practice, for the candidate who offers it and for the federation that accepts it. We put that case to the Commission in writing, and we sent it to Mr Rosenstein and the DSB the same day."

The complaint targets the election only. German players, clubs and tournaments are not affected in any way.

The 2026 FIDE presidential election takes place on 26 September 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.



Contact Turlov-Anand FIDE Presidential Ticket info@turlovforchess.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.