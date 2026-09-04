Sungrow reported first-half 2026 revenue of CNY 30.91 billion ($4.34 billion), down 29.0% year on year, while net profit attributable to shareholders fell 32.0% to CNY 5.26 billion. Adjusted net profit declined 43.0% to CNY 4.28 billion. Operating cash flow, however, rose 8.8% to CNY 3.74 billion, while gross margin increased by 1.56 percentage points to 35.92%. Energy storage system revenue fell 13.2% to CNY 15.46 billion but accounted for 50% of total sales, overtaking PV inverters and other power conversion products, where revenue declined 19.2% to CNY 12.39 billion. Storage gross margin fell ...

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