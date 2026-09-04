Chinese educational and research laboratory equipment manufacturer Micronewton Technology Development has delivered a multi-source energy laboratory system to an undisclosed research institution in China. The system is designed for university-level teaching and research into heat pumps, solar energy and thermal storage. At the center of the installation is the company's R306 Water-to-Air Heat Exchangers Apparatus, an experimental heat pump platform that allows users to switch between air-source, water-source and simulated ground-source operating conditions on a single test bench. The system operates ...

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