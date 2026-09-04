Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2026 10:36 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZPMC Launches First SOV Built for French Shipping Group LD Armateurs

SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wind of Ocean, the first service operation vessel (SOV) built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) for French shipping group LD Armateurs (LDA), was successfully launched recently. The milestone marks the beginning of a new phase in which key equipment will be installed and onboard systems commissioned. The next-generation SOV is designed to combine lower environmental impact with efficiency, safety and comfort.

The vessel represents a significant step in ZPMC's efforts to serve Europe's offshore wind industry with high-end offshore engineering equipment. The energy-efficient SOV measures 90 meters in length, 19.6 meters in beam and 7.3 meters in depth, and can accommodate up to 96 people. With an endurance of more than 30 days without resupply, it is designed for unrestricted service and can operate in the challenging conditions of the North Sea. The vessel features a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system incorporating lithium batteries, along with a Dynamic Positioning Class 2 (DP2) system, a 3D motion-compensated crane and a wave-compensated gangway. These systems enable the safe transfer of personnel and equipment even in high sea states. Designed as a "floating hotel," the vessel combines lower-emission operations, offshore safety and comfortable living quarters, enhancing life onboard for crew members and maintenance technicians.

The project comprises two SOVs, with the second vessel having already reached the keel-laying milestone. It marks the first collaboration between ZPMC and LDA. Once completed, the vessels will be deployed to the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in Germany's North Sea, where they will provide long-term operations and maintenance support, including equipment servicing and spare parts replacement, throughout the wind farms' operational lifecycles.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zpmc-launches-first-sov-built-for-french-shipping-group-ld-armateurs-302869921.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.