ZPMC Launches First SOV Built for French Shipping Group LD Armateurs

SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wind of Ocean, the first service operation vessel (SOV) built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) for French shipping group LD Armateurs (LDA), was successfully launched recently. The milestone marks the beginning of a new phase in which key equipment will be installed and onboard systems commissioned. The next-generation SOV is designed to combine lower environmental impact with efficiency, safety and comfort.

The vessel represents a significant step in ZPMC's efforts to serve Europe's offshore wind industry with high-end offshore engineering equipment. The energy-efficient SOV measures 90 meters in length, 19.6 meters in beam and 7.3 meters in depth, and can accommodate up to 96 people. With an endurance of more than 30 days without resupply, it is designed for unrestricted service and can operate in the challenging conditions of the North Sea. The vessel features a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system incorporating lithium batteries, along with a Dynamic Positioning Class 2 (DP2) system, a 3D motion-compensated crane and a wave-compensated gangway. These systems enable the safe transfer of personnel and equipment even in high sea states. Designed as a "floating hotel," the vessel combines lower-emission operations, offshore safety and comfortable living quarters, enhancing life onboard for crew members and maintenance technicians.

The project comprises two SOVs, with the second vessel having already reached the keel-laying milestone. It marks the first collaboration between ZPMC and LDA. Once completed, the vessels will be deployed to the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in Germany's North Sea, where they will provide long-term operations and maintenance support, including equipment servicing and spare parts replacement, throughout the wind farms' operational lifecycles.

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