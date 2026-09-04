Vertical solar specialist Over Easy Solar has installed its first vertical PV system in Ireland. Located in Dublin, the 5.37 kW system features 21 of Over Easy Solar's VPV Units comprised of the company's third-generation XM-3 QUATTRO-256S, a preassembled, lightweight vertical bifacial photovoltaic unit. The installation was installed directly on a green roof through Over Easy Solar's ongoing partnership with Sempergreen, a Dutch company specializing in sustainable urban nature solutions. Keelin Currivan, International Customer Solutions Advisor at Over Easy Solar, told pv magazine such installations ...

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