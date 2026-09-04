Researchers from University of New South Wales (UNSW), have been awarded the bulk of a AUD 105.6 million ($76.0 million) investment for ultra low-cost solar research from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) for 12 separate solar projects. In total, the AUD 64.8 million allocation is the university's largest single investment in solar photovoltaic research. UNSW Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Enterprise Professor Bronwyn Fox said ever since UNSW's pioneering work developing high-efficiency silicon solar cells 50 years ago, the university has been a leader in solar energy research. ...

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