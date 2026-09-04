Beko lets the numbers tell the story of easier everyday living

From 40-minute full-load washing and 59-minute oven cleaning to 30% longer freshness, Beko's global brand portfolio turns innovation into measurable benefits for everyday life.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, a global leader in home appliances, showcases innovations from across its global brand portfolio, helping make everyday routines simpler, faster and more efficient.

Beko: Making everyday routines faster and easier

Beko delivers reliable performance and greater efficiency across everyday household routines, with technologies designed to make better use of time, energy and resources without compromising on results.

In laundry care, Beko combines proven cleaning performance with greater time and energy efficiency through its patented UltimateWash Technology, featured in the new Ultimate40' program. Ultimate40' delivers the same proven cleaning performance on a full load in just 40 minutes1, powered by an enhanced inner drum paddle and an updated washing algorithm that dissolves detergent faster and spreads water more evenly through the drum. The result: everyday dirt is lifted quickly across the entire load, saving up to 35% in both time and energy2 on daily programs.

In the kitchen, Beko's PyroPro Self-Cleaning Technology takes the effort out of oven maintenance. Using the intense heat of 420°C, it burns away grease and food residue, leaving only fine ash that wipes away easily, delivering a full clean in just 59 minutes while using up to 47% less energy3 than a standard pyrolytic cycle.

Beko is also bringing greater flexibility to refrigeration with its latest cabinet designs, combining food care technologies such as AeroFlow, which supports stable temperatures throughout the refrigerator to keep food fresh for 30% longer.4

Our new high-capacity and energy-efficient bottom mount refrigerator range includes 54 cm built-in and 60 cm freestanding models. The 54 cm built-in combi comes with a B energy class, while the 60 cm combi features a sleek, ergonomically positioned display on the crisper, putting freshness control right at your fingertips.

The new +600L large-format range includes 91 cm 4-door multi-door and 91 cm side-by-side refrigerators, offering a more spacious, premium format for busy households. With an ice & water dispenser available on both models and up to 2 kg of ice made per day, refreshing drinks are always ready to enjoy.

Together, the updated cabinet range has been developed to help preserve freshness for longer, support more efficient storage and make refrigeration easier to integrate into different kitchen spaces.

Whirlpool: Intuitive technology meets refined design

Whirlpool is combining advanced technology with refined design to help consumers get more from their everyday appliances. With a clear focus on the premium segment, the brand brings together refined design, intuitive technology and personalized innovation to create appliances that deliver a more seamless everyday experience.

In laundry, Whirlpool washing machine technology operates 60%5 more efficiently than A energy class models, and with a 9 kg capacity, it delivers powerful cleaning performance while significantly reducing energy consumption.

In the kitchen, Whirlpool's MattProtect Technology combines refined design with lasting surface protection. Compared with standard glossy ceramic glass, matte glass delivers up to 3x greater scratch resistance, up to 3x more effortless cleaning and over 3x higher resistance to chipping6, so surfaces stay looking flawless for longer even under the daily intensity of real cooking.

Hotpoint: Over a century of trusted expertise

Since 1911, Hotpoint has been a trusted partner at home, with care at the heart of the brand. Its technologies are designed to bring greater care and convenience to everyday life, helping consumers protect the things they value most.

Its FabricCare Technology, featured in the brand's tumble dryers, optimizes drum movement so that clothes experience less friction and gentler contact during drying, delivering up to 2x gentler drying7 and helping favorite clothes last longer.

Hotpoint is also bringing restaurant-style results into the home with its pizza function. A dedicated high-heat pizza function delivers a crispy crust, even browning and perfectly cooked toppings in just 3 minutes8, with three intensity levels to suit different dough types and pizza styles.

Ragip Balcioglu, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Beko, said: "Innovation is not only about introducing new technologies. It is about understanding how people live and turning technology into solutions that deliver real benefits in everyday life. Across our brands, our latest innovations combine technology, performance and thoughtful design to save time in laundry and drying, simplify food preparation and cleaning, and help keep food fresh for longer. Powered by our global experience across markets and brands, strong R&D capabilities and design expertise, we continue to develop solutions that make everyday life simpler, more efficient and more enjoyable, while supporting a more sustainable way of living."

About Beko

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of around 45,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko is the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.7 billion Euros in 2025. Beko's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,000 R&D employees and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the seventh consecutive year (based on the results dated 16 October 2025).** The company has been recognized as the 89th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2026 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies and has been the sector leader for three consecutive years. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.

1 Based on a third-party test report comparing the Beko Ultimate40' program using UltimateWash Technology with Beko's fastest 40°C cotton program without this technology.

2 In addition to achieving up to 35% lower energy consumption, the Cottons, Synthetics, Mix, GentleCare, Wool, Hand Wash, Duvet, Outdoor/Sports, Dark Care, Drum Clean and 20°C programs also provide up to 35% time savings compared to the Beko WML 91433 NP washing machine, without compromising washing performance.

3 Based on the new Beko pyrolytic oven's 59-minute program with graphite enamel, compared to the 120-minute program.

4 Weight loss and sensory evaluation tests based on the parameter "overall acceptability", used for the determination of the shelf-life, were conducted by Intertek on carrot, fresh-cut iceberg, fresh-cut tomato, strawberry, salami, and kashar cheese samples stored in the AeroFlow refrigerator and control refrigeration (without the AeroFlow technology) for a 12-day period. The results were evaluated by comparing samples stored on the bottom front shelf of refrigerators.

5 (Whirlpool WPM 912G ADS IT) 60% more efficient (EEI of 20.8) than A energy class (EEI limit of 52) as defined by EU regulation 2019/2014.

6 Based on tests performed by TÜV Rheinland under controlled laboratory conditions comparing matte and glossy ceramic glass: cleaning performance was evaluated by the number of sponge strokes required to remove standardized food residues; chipping resistance was assessed through repeated soiling-and-cleaning cycles until more than two visually detectable chips appeared; scratch performance was assessed under equal stroke counts by comparing the applied pressure required to achieve the same level of scratch visibility.

7 Tested by SGS, comparing drying performance of a Hotpoint dryer with FabricCare Technology to a comparable model without FabricCare under the same test conditions. Results show up to 2x gentler care.

8 According to internal tests developed and validated by the Food Tech Lab: fresh pizza was baked at low, medium and high power levels using a fixed 20-minute preheat, with doneness assessed by weight loss (%) and crust browning intensity measured by image analysis.

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