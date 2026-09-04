LG Electronics, Inc.: LG Electronics Highlights Seven Home Appliances At IFA 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As routines and lifestyles evolve across Europe, consumers are reassessing how their home appliances support everyday life and fit with the reality of limited living space. Recent industry research points to growing interest in smart major domestic appliances, while identifying energy efficiency, convenience, multifunctionality and space savings as important factors in purchasing decisions and product innovation.*

At IFA 2026, LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing seven home appliances that reflect these evolving consumer needs. The company's booth highlights how advances in AI, energy efficiency and space-conscious design can support more convenient and efficient living across European homes.

Featured products include a refrigerator with voice recognition based on Large Language Model (LLM) technology, a washing machine that uses up to 70 percent less energy than the minimum requirement for an A-grade rating in Europe, an all-in-one laundry solution designed for European living spaces and more. Together, the lineup illustrates LG's approach to smarter, more efficient everyday home experiences.

#1. A Refrigerator That Understands Natural Language

(Next-Generation LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator With LLM Voice Recognition)

The next-generation LG SIGNATURE refrigerator brings LLM-based conversational AI to premium kitchens, offering a look at the expanding role of AI appliances in LG's AI Home vision. Through natural voice interactions, visitors to the booth can experience a range of intelligent features, including guidance on how to best store ingredients. A new 6.8-inch LCD display supports LG's AI-powered cooling management for optimal freshness, while AI Fresh monitors temperature fluctuations based on user patterns and can pre-cool the interior up to two hours before an anticipated door opening.

#2. A Washer That Uses Up to 70 Percent Less Energy Than the A-Grade Rating Requirement

(LG Fit & Max Washer and Dryer Pair With High Energy Efficiency)

LG's latest washing machine, scheduled for a European launch this year, combines AI-powered fabric care with energy-efficient performance, using up to 70 percent less energy than the minimum requirement for an A-grade rating. It is paired with a premium dryer that achieves an A-grade rating under the latest energy standards. Powered by LG's Direct Drive Motor and Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology, the washer and dryer deliver high efficiency and dependable performance. Notably, LG's Direct Drive Motor technology has been independently certified by TÜV Rheinland for up to 30 years of operation. AI Wash and AI Dry further enhance fabric care by automatically detecting fabric types and adjusting cycles accordingly.

#3.An All-In-One Laundry Solution Tailored for European Homes

(25-Inch LG WashTower)

LG's new flagship 25-inch WashTower expands the company's single-body washer-dryer lineup. The new size sits between LG's existing 24-inch and 27-inch models, providing an option tailored specifically for European living spaces and furniture configurations. Building on a WashTower lineup with global sales exceeding 3.2 million units, the new model features LG's Inverter Direct Drive technology in both the washer and dryer, delivering reliable performance, enhanced durability and precise fabric care.

#4. A Full-Capacity Refrigerator That Fits Your Space

(LG Fit & Max French-Door Refrigerator)

Designed for space-conscious kitchens, LG's new Fit & Max French-door refrigerator features a Zero Clearance design that enables a flush fit alongside cabinetry. A new 6.8-inch LCD display enhances usability, while the Full Convert Drawer offers flexible storage for refrigeration and freezing. Dual FRESHConverter+ further helps optimize food preservation with independently controlled compartments that can be set to different preset temperature modes for various food types. Recognized by the 2026 iF and Red Dot Design Awards, the appliance is featured in an interactive booth zone highlighting its versatile food storage capabilities.

#5. A Dishwasher That Cleans and Dries Dishes in Just One Hour

(LG Fit & Max Dishwasher Featuring 1-Hour Wash & Dry)

The Fit & Max dishwasher combines a seamless built-in design with a 1-Hour Wash & Dry cycle for efficient everyday use. QuadWash Pro uses micro-bubbles to help detergent penetrate food residue, while Hybrid Air Dry improves air circulation to shorten drying time and reduce energy consumption. AI SenseClean uses a digital turbidity sensor to detect soil levels, then automatically adjusts water temperature, cycle time and detergent amount to deliver optimized cleaning and energy efficiency. Key models across the new lineup, spanning both premium and volume segments, achieve an A-grade energy rating.

#6. The Hair Dryer That Combines Fast Drying With Advanced Hair Care

(LG AirDew Hair Dryer)

LG's first hair dryer combines fast drying with technologies designed to help protect hair from heat damage. Powered by LG's patented Triple Airfluidics technology, it generates a high-velocity, multi-dimensional airflow for quick results. Optimized temperature control and the AirGlide brush effect work together to retain moisture, minimize heat exposure and smooth hair during styling. The ergonomic, lightweight body is comparable in weight to a cup of coffee for everyday use, while a patented Rotating Plug offers easier power connection. Storage solutions include magnetic nozzles designed for one-handed attachment, a space-saving simple cradle and a Luxury Combo Case that serves as both a stand and storage case.

#7. The Kitchen Hood With Touch-Free Convenience

(Next-Generation LG SIGNATURE Downdraft Hood)

The downdraft hood captures smoke and odors directly at the cooking surface, while optimized airflow and motor control support effective extraction with quiet operation. A built-in motion sensor enables touch-free control of extraction power, and its minimalist front-glass design maintains a clean, open aesthetic in the kitchen, offering users an intuitive balance of practical performance and refined design. Its combination of discreet ventilation, touch-free control and minimalist design helps create more flexible and visually integrated kitchen environments, particularly in open-plan living spaces.

* Sources: Grand View Research (2026), Mordor Intelligence (2026) and NIQ/GfK (2025/2026)

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ .

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