A research group in China has proposed a near-zero-energy retrofit strategy for traditional dwellings on the western Sichuan Plateau, combining rooftop PV with an air-source heat pump. The researchers said the region's high altitude, low ambient temperatures and strong solar radiation make it suitable for the approach, while its traditional homes typically suffer from high energy consumption and inadequate thermal comfort during the winter heating season. "These buildings embody historical and cultural values and constitute an important component of rural architectural heritage," the scientists ...

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