Certisolis, a French certification body specializing in PV products and systems, has updated its list of modules that have obtained a Simplified Carbon Assessment (Évaluation Carbone Simplifiée, ECS). These certificates demonstrate compliance with the carbon-footprint criteria required to qualify for certain French support mechanisms, notably the S21 feed-in tariff and tenders organized by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). The updated list provides information on valid ECS certificates, including the relevant module references, manufacturers, technologies, maximum power ratings, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...