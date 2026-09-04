Aqara, a global leader in IoT, today announced a new lineup of smart lighting products and a global community platform for smart space creators, at IFA 2026 in Berlin. The announcements reflect Aqara's ongoing vision for AI-driven spatial intelligence spaces that understand their users and adapt to how people actually live in them.

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Aqara Showcases The New Smart Lighting Series and Immersive Smart Home Experience at IFA 2026

The new lighting series spanning indoor and outdoor use integrates seamlessly with Aqara's existing ecosystem of sensors, switches, and hubs, bringing complete whole-space lighting scenarios and automated controls to life.

The new Aqara products showcased include the Floor Lamp T1, LED Downlight T2, LED Strip T2, Outdoor String Lights H1, and Permanent Outdoor Lights H1. In addition, the company will present Aqara Builder, a platform for creators sharing ideas and engaging in discussion. Aqara will demonstrate these innovations at IFA 2026 (Booth #157, Hall 1.2, Berlin

The Expanded Smart Lighting Lineup

Aqara's new lighting series brings smart, connected illumination to more parts of the home, indoors and out. Every product in the lineup supports both Thread and Zigbee connectivity, is Matter-enabled, and works seamlessly across major smart home platforms including Apple Home, Home Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Homey. Paired with Aqara sensors, switches, and the Aqara Home app, each light can also respond to presence, routines, and existing automations instead of relying on manual control.

To showcase how smart lighting interacts with the broader home, Aqara's booth features a fully constructed, real-world living space. Visitors can walk through interactive scenarios to see how the new lighting lineup works synchronously with Aqara's complete product catalog-including motion and presence sensors, smart switches, and central hubs. Rather than showing standalone devices, this setup illustrates true spatial intelligence: lights adjusting automatically as someone enters a room, setting the mood based on daily routines, or reacting instantly to environmental triggers without touching a button.

Aqara Floor Lamp T1

Standing 1,420 mm tall, the Floor Lamp T1 turns a plain wall into part of the room's atmosphere, its side-emitting design washing light evenly across the surface for movie nights, gaming, or everyday mood-setting. A new high-precision 16-bit, 5-channel chip drives 18 individually controllable zones, delivering color transitions that feel smooth and cinematic. The ultra-wide tunable white range from 2,000K to 9,000K, and up to 1,000 lumens of brightness also deliver smooth and comfortable everyday illumination. Paired with Aqara sensors and switches, it can shift automatically as the evening changes, dimming down for a movie night or brighten for a game night.

Aqara LED Downlight T2

Built for real homes with real ceiling constraints, the Downlight T2's ultra-thin profile makes it a practical fit for low ceilings and easy retrofits. Choose the RGB CCT version for both mood lighting and daily use with expanded 2000K-9000K range and 16 million colors, or the simpler CCT version for reliable everyday brightness up to 1,200 lumens. Like other Aqara lights, the Aqara LED Downlight T2 has power-off memory, which means lights return to exactly the state you'd expect, helping maintain a consistent user experience after an outage.

Aqara LED Strip T2

Trimmable and flexible enough to fit under cabinets, along shelving, or around any tight corner, the Strip T2 delivers even, high-quality light rather than visible hot spots. With 108 LEDs per meter, a 16-bit 5-channel chip, and 18 independently controllable zones every 3 meters, it supports smooth color gradients and music-synced effects that keep a gathering feeling alive rather than static. Anyone who'd rather skip manual setup can simply describe a mood or lighting experience they want in natural language in the Aqara Home app and get a coordinated scene automatically.

Aqara Outdoor String Lights H1

Outdoor entertaining often ends the moment the sun goes down. The Outdoor String Lights H1 is built to extend it, with individually controllable zones for rich, weatherproof illumination across patios and decks. An ultra-wide color temperature range from 2000K to 9000K delivers high-precision warmth for evening relaxation and bright, comfortable light for outdoor activities. Beyond aesthetics, it's practical: the lights can adjust automatically by time of day, environment, or triggers from other Aqara devices, marking a path after dark or responding to a security event without anyone touching a switch. By utilizing Aqara's AI-powered Gen-Scene feature, users can simply describe their ideal scenario and the H1 can build a full scene across every connected zone.

Aqara Permanent Outdoor Lights H1

The Permanent Outdoor Lights H1 solves a familiar seasonal chore. No more climbing a ladder every holiday season to hang lights, and no more taking them down again in January. Installed only once, it adapts to any occasion with one-tap presets and independently controlled LEDs. It's extendable, cuttable to fit any roofline, and weatherproof for year-round use.

Beyond the new hardware lineup, Aqara also brings Aqara Builder, a global content-sharing community platform, to IFA, empowering users and experts to explore ideas and enhance their intelligent space experience.

Aqara Builder

At IFA 2026, Aqara showcases the Aqara Builder which is designed for smart home enthusiasts, developers, installers, integrators, and creators, featuring real-world projects, automation solutions, and design inspiration. With AI-assisted support, users can get more ideas from the AI agent and Aqara Builder to create their personalized intelligent scenarios.

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