JIMMY Unveils Nespure N9 at IFA 2026: The Countertop Water Purifier That Brews Coffee Too

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its Matrix and R9 series, JIMMY unveils a new category-defining innovation at IFA: Nespure N9 - a countertop water purifier and capsule coffee maker in one.

JIMMY N9 answers the growing demand for multifunctional appliances that save space without compromising performance. It delivers lab-grade purified mineral water and barista-style coffee from a single compact unit - no plumbing, just plug and play.

Every cup starts with better water. JIMMY N9, featuring a 5-stage purification system, combines an ultra-filtration - which removes harmful substances while retaining essential minerals - with a coconut shell activated carbon filter that adds a smooth, slightly sweet finish, reminiscent of spring water and perfect for daily hydration and coffee brewing.

Heat in Seconds. Hydrate on Demand. With a single touch, the N9 delivers 98? hot water or ambient water instantly - ideal for tea, lemonade, instant meals, or a quick glass of water.

One Touch, Barista Inside. Compatible with original-line capsules, the N9 uses a 20-bar high-performance pump and fast-heating technology for stable pressure and optimal extraction. One touch brews your favourite Espresso or Lungo in seconds - no complexity, only pure enjoyment.

Your day, served. From a quick morning coffee to an afternoon tea - one touch, one machine, no fuss. The N9 joins JIMMY's growing water purification family at IFA this year, alongside the R9 series for diversified household drinking needs and the Matrix series for upgraded hydration fun with sparkling and ice. The expanded lineup has drawn strong interest from business partners, tech professionals, media, and creators alike. Together, they reflect JIMMY's commitment to delivering versatile, space-saving hydration solutions for every lifestyle - hot, cold, sparkling, ice, and now coffee.

JIMMY Matrix and R9 series are already available on Amazon (DE/FR/ES), jimmyitalia.it, jimmy.bg, eMAG, Allegro, etc. The Nespure N9 will follow across Europe after its IFA debut.

About JIMMY

JIMMY is a tech-driven brand under KingClean Electric Co., Ltd., with over 32 years of expertise in developing and manufacturing small home appliances. Since 1994, KingClean has grown into a global industry leader with 800+ R&D engineers filing 200+ new patents annually, and holding 2,200+ patents. Leveraging KingClean's robust R&D and manufacturing capabilities, JIMMY continues to pioneer innovations that provide a cleaner, smarter way to enhance quality of life and overall well-being.

Contact: Sally.hong@KingClean.com

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