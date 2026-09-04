Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2026 11:36 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JIMMY Unveils Nespure N9 at IFA 2026: The Countertop Water Purifier That Brews Coffee Too

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its Matrix and R9 series, JIMMY unveils a new category-defining innovation at IFA: Nespure N9 - a countertop water purifier and capsule coffee maker in one.

JIMMY N9 answers the growing demand for multifunctional appliances that save space without compromising performance. It delivers lab-grade purified mineral water and barista-style coffee from a single compact unit - no plumbing, just plug and play.

Every cup starts with better water. JIMMY N9, featuring a 5-stage purification system, combines an ultra-filtration - which removes harmful substances while retaining essential minerals - with a coconut shell activated carbon filter that adds a smooth, slightly sweet finish, reminiscent of spring water and perfect for daily hydration and coffee brewing.

Heat in Seconds. Hydrate on Demand. With a single touch, the N9 delivers 98? hot water or ambient water instantly - ideal for tea, lemonade, instant meals, or a quick glass of water.

One Touch, Barista Inside. Compatible with original-line capsules, the N9 uses a 20-bar high-performance pump and fast-heating technology for stable pressure and optimal extraction. One touch brews your favourite Espresso or Lungo in seconds - no complexity, only pure enjoyment.

Your day, served. From a quick morning coffee to an afternoon tea - one touch, one machine, no fuss. The N9 joins JIMMY's growing water purification family at IFA this year, alongside the R9 series for diversified household drinking needs and the Matrix series for upgraded hydration fun with sparkling and ice. The expanded lineup has drawn strong interest from business partners, tech professionals, media, and creators alike. Together, they reflect JIMMY's commitment to delivering versatile, space-saving hydration solutions for every lifestyle - hot, cold, sparkling, ice, and now coffee.

JIMMY Matrix and R9 series are already available on Amazon (DE/FR/ES), jimmyitalia.it, jimmy.bg, eMAG, Allegro, etc. The Nespure N9 will follow across Europe after its IFA debut.

About JIMMY

JIMMY is a tech-driven brand under KingClean Electric Co., Ltd., with over 32 years of expertise in developing and manufacturing small home appliances. Since 1994, KingClean has grown into a global industry leader with 800+ R&D engineers filing 200+ new patents annually, and holding 2,200+ patents. Leveraging KingClean's robust R&D and manufacturing capabilities, JIMMY continues to pioneer innovations that provide a cleaner, smarter way to enhance quality of life and overall well-being.

Contact: Sally.hong@KingClean.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jimmy-unveils-nespure-n9-at-ifa-2026-the-countertop-water-purifier-that-brews-coffee-too-302866697.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.