DOJO Launches BLAST10K Fresh: UK's First Vape with INSTA-JUICED Technology and Industry-first Matcha Strawberry Flavour

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DOJO today announces the launch of the BLAST10K Fresh, the first device in the UK market to feature proprietary INSTA-JUICED technology. Utilizing a unique 0+10ml freshness-locking structure, this innovative vape isolates e-liquid from the coil until activation. Unlike traditional devices where prolonged contact with the coil can lead to oxidation and stale flavours, INSTA-JUICED keeps the liquid pristine. This ensures that the flavour profile remains locked at its peak-delivering vibrant sweetness and sharp cooling-effectively providing a "just-opened" experience with every puff. This design addresses consumer concerns regarding flavour degradation, retaining over 70% more freshness than other products even after long-term storage.

At the heart of the BLAST10K Fresh is DOJO's advanced COREX BLAST technology paired with a Dual Mesh coil design. This combination guarantees consistent heat distribution and optimal wicking, delivering a True Fresh Flavour that remains vibrant from the first puff to the last. By eliminating flavour drop-off across its 10,000-puff lifespan, the device ensures a Long-Lasting experience where every draw tastes as authentic as the beginning. Supporting this performance is a robust 1000mAh rechargeable battery, offering up to three days of use on a single charge, alongside SSS Leak-Resistant Tech for superior leak protection.

The launch introduces eight exclusive, nature-inspired flavours, headlined by the industry-first Matcha Strawberry. This sophisticated profile is inspired by the delicate balance of British Malling Centenary strawberries and Japanese Okumidori matcha, capturing their authentic essences with a smooth, creamy finish to offer a premium café-style experience. Other notable launches include Pina Colada, which evokes the tropical notes of Costa Rican pineapple and coconut, and Berry Lemonade, a zesty fusion reminiscent of strawberries, raspberries, and Meyer lemons. These join existing favourites like Rhubarb Custard Sweet and Blackcurrant GB, expanding the BLAST series portfolio to 40 distinct options.

Crucially, the BLAST10K Fresh maintains full compatibility with the broader BLAST ecosystem, supporting both new 0+10ml pods and existing 2+8ml pods for seamless user transition. "The BLAST10K Fresh redefines premium vaping by solving flavour stagnation," stated a DOJO spokesperson. "We invite consumers to experience unparalleled consistency and freshness."

The DOJO BLAST10K Fresh will be available at selected UK retailers soon.

About DOJO

DOJO is dedicated to providing adult vapers with innovative, high-quality devices that prioritise flavour integrity and user satisfaction through cutting-edge technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dojovape.com/

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