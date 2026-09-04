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PR Newswire
04.09.2026 11:54 Uhr
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ANTHBOT R7 Series Brings True Zero-Edge Trimming to Robot Mowing

The new R7 Series introduces the EdgeEase Trimming Robot Arm, automating one of the last manual tasks in robotic lawn care.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT unveiled the R7 Series, the world's first robot mower to deliver true zero-edge trimming, at IFA 2026. Built around the EdgeEase Trimming Robot Arm, R7 automates the task robot mowers have long left to homeowners: trimming cleanly along walls, fences and flower beds without manual touch-ups.

A Robotic Arm for Automated Edge Trimming

EdgeEase uses dedicated LiDAR and camera sensors to continuously detect lawn boundaries and automatically adjust the trimming arm as R7 moves. It follows irregular edges along walls, fences and flower beds to deliver zero-gap cutting without manual intervention.

"Real gardens are rarely flat, simple or perfectly shaped," said Gavin Guo, CEO of ANTHBOT. "With R7, we want to automate more of the work homeowners still have to do themselves, so they can spend less time managing their lawn and more time enjoying their garden."

Built for Complex Terrain

R7 is engineered for demanding gardens with a 6-motor AWD system featuring four drive motors and two independent steering motors. It handles slopes up to 40° (84%) and vertical obstacles up to 6 cm (2.4 in).

A 270Wh battery and 36V platform support up to 4,000 m² of daily mowing, while fast charging restores the battery in as little as 60 minutes. Dual floating cutting discs adapt to uneven ground for a consistent finish across challenging terrain.

Smarter Navigation and Safety

HoloSense Fusion Navigation combines dual LiDAR, PPP-RTK and AI vision for positioning and environmental perception in complex outdoor environments. R7 also combines infrared thermal-signal detection with camera-based recognition to help identify animals, including hedgehogs, hidden in grass.

At IFA 2026, visitors can see live demonstrations of autonomous navigation, slope climbing, obstacle handling and EdgeEase robotic edge trimming.

The ANTHBOT R7 Series will be showcased throughout IFA 2026 at Hall 11.1, Booth 117. Availability, pricing and regional launch details will be announced separately.

About ANTHBOT
ANTHBOT simplifies residential lawn care through AI-powered automation and advanced navigation. Operating in over 30 countries, the brand is a top-selling robotic lawn mower brand on Amazon Germany and a trusted partner to premier European retailers, including BAUHAUS, Boulanger, Elkjøp, Salling Group, and Landi. For more information, visit anthbot.com.

Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_xFEuOs5No7DqgO-QDb5y-xuWWFVZH4N?usp=drive_link

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthbot-r7-series-brings-true-zero-edge-trimming-to-robot-mowing-302869960.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.