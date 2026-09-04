ANTHBOT R7 Series Brings True Zero-Edge Trimming to Robot Mowing

The new R7 Series introduces the EdgeEase Trimming Robot Arm, automating one of the last manual tasks in robotic lawn care.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT unveiled the R7 Series, the world's first robot mower to deliver true zero-edge trimming, at IFA 2026. Built around the EdgeEase Trimming Robot Arm, R7 automates the task robot mowers have long left to homeowners: trimming cleanly along walls, fences and flower beds without manual touch-ups.

A Robotic Arm for Automated Edge Trimming

EdgeEase uses dedicated LiDAR and camera sensors to continuously detect lawn boundaries and automatically adjust the trimming arm as R7 moves. It follows irregular edges along walls, fences and flower beds to deliver zero-gap cutting without manual intervention.

"Real gardens are rarely flat, simple or perfectly shaped," said Gavin Guo, CEO of ANTHBOT. "With R7, we want to automate more of the work homeowners still have to do themselves, so they can spend less time managing their lawn and more time enjoying their garden."

Built for Complex Terrain

R7 is engineered for demanding gardens with a 6-motor AWD system featuring four drive motors and two independent steering motors. It handles slopes up to 40° (84%) and vertical obstacles up to 6 cm (2.4 in).

A 270Wh battery and 36V platform support up to 4,000 m² of daily mowing, while fast charging restores the battery in as little as 60 minutes. Dual floating cutting discs adapt to uneven ground for a consistent finish across challenging terrain.

Smarter Navigation and Safety

HoloSense Fusion Navigation combines dual LiDAR, PPP-RTK and AI vision for positioning and environmental perception in complex outdoor environments. R7 also combines infrared thermal-signal detection with camera-based recognition to help identify animals, including hedgehogs, hidden in grass.

At IFA 2026, visitors can see live demonstrations of autonomous navigation, slope climbing, obstacle handling and EdgeEase robotic edge trimming.

The ANTHBOT R7 Series will be showcased throughout IFA 2026 at Hall 11.1, Booth 117. Availability, pricing and regional launch details will be announced separately.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT simplifies residential lawn care through AI-powered automation and advanced navigation. Operating in over 30 countries, the brand is a top-selling robotic lawn mower brand on Amazon Germany and a trusted partner to premier European retailers, including BAUHAUS, Boulanger, Elkjøp, Salling Group, and Landi. For more information, visit anthbot.com.

Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_xFEuOs5No7DqgO-QDb5y-xuWWFVZH4N?usp=drive_link

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthbot-r7-series-brings-true-zero-edge-trimming-to-robot-mowing-302869960.html