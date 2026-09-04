London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Edison issues report on Percheron Therapeutics (ASX: PER)

Percheron's clinical strategy has taken an important turn with the announcement of an investigator-sponsored exploratory study of HMBD-002 in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), led by Vanderbilt Health. Percheron's contribution will be limited to providing the study drug, a financial grant and advisory support. Following the announcement, the company raised A$2.3m through an institutional placement (at A$0.005/share, an 8.9% premium to the 15-day volume weighted average price), fully funding its study commitments while providing working-capital flexibility. First-patient enrolment is targeted in H2 CY26 with 29-38 patients expected and initial data anticipated in CY27. This strategy is considered to provide a capital-efficient route back into the clinic for HMBD-002, although the timing of the previously planned solid-tumour basket study is expected to be affected (a Q426 start had previously been anticipated) as AML takes precedence in the near term. Estimates have been withdrawn pending greater clarity and updated figures will be presented in due course.

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