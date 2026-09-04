London launches Time Asset Civilisation

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - A new movement has taken its first public step in London: the emergence of the Time Asset Civilisation - a vision founded on a simple yet thought-provoking belief that every person's time is a genuine asset that can be recognised, owned and supported.

Multimillionaire at Soulring Private Dinner August 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12530/312964_a22cb5e014f158c1_001full.jpg

The movement is guided by the principle, "Your Time Is Your Asset".



The concept was introduced by Tim Morgan, author of TIME AS PROOF (Chinese title: 時間為證), subtitled The Birth of Time Asset Civilisation, published by MKR Publishing (ISBN: 978-981-94-6588-0).



A Different Way of Thinking About Value

For centuries, wealth has been measured through land, capital, property and money. TIME AS PROOF poses a different question:



"The fairest resource in the world is time. Every person is given the same 24 hours each day. Yet our time, credibility, experience and creativity have never been truly recognised as personal assets."



The book indicates that every major leap in civilisation has followed a similar pattern: resources once concentrated in the hands of a few eventually became accessible to many. Land, knowledge and technology all followed this path. As wealth becomes increasingly concentrated, the next resource to be redefined is time itself.



This philosophy is captured in SoulRing's guiding principle:

"Your Time Is Your Asset"



Why London?

London was chosen intentionally and with purpose.

More than two centuries ago, Britain became the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, reshaping economies and transforming modern civilisation. London now stands as the financial hub of Europe, housing vital regulatory, banking, and trading institutions for capital allocation.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12530/312964_a22cb5e014f158c1_002full.jpg

In August 2026, the concept of time asset was introduced in London during an international gathering known as The Time Society.

The movement aims to provide over 9 million Londoners with a new way to conceptualize and build the value of their time, regardless of historical background, talent or expertise. It symbolically connects the birthplace of industrial civilisation with the beginning of a new Time Asset Civilisation.



A Global Vision Taking Shape

The book has been officially published. The idea is now moving beyond the pages of a book into an international ecosystem.

Oxford, United Kingdom - Education and Public outreach.

Dubai, UAE - Technology and Research hub.

Tokyo, Japan - Independent third-party KYC verification, issuing each verified user a unique ID named CRO-ID.

New York and Singapore - Global events and digital innovation initiatives.

In prior years, the team has held several large-scale events focused on digital technology and innovative industries in international cities including New York and Singapore, building a solid foundation of global practice and industry credibility.

At the heart of The Time Society is SoulRing - a platform designed to help people connect, support each other, and build value around their time. The movement remains in its early stages, with its current focus on education, public awareness and collaboration with global partners. For example, this can be a junior musician building their time value for the next 20 years as they orchestrate more music.



Time as Proof

From the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution to the emergence of a new way of thinking about value, London once again stands at historic crossroads. This time, the driving force behind the next chapter of civilisation is not a privileged few, but ordinary people, and the time value we possess.



Time as Proof. Your Time Is Your Asset.

A new chapter in human civilisation begins in London.



Key Facts

Author: Tim Morgan.

Book: TIME AS PROOF (時間為證) - The Birth of Time Asset Civilisation.

Publisher: MKR Publishing (ISBN: 978-981-94-6588-0).

Platform: SoulRing.

London Launch Event: The Time Society, August 2026.

Global Footprint: Oxford - Education & Outreach; Dubai - Technology & Research; Tokyo - Third-Party KYC & CRO-ID Verification; New York - Global Events & Industry Track Record; Singapore - Global Events & Industry Track Record.

Official Websites: https://SoulRing.io and https://Veloza.com

Official information is available exclusively through the websites indicated above. Please beware of unofficial sources.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312964