MentionOS AI has launched an autonomous AEO agent that monitors what ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI say about a brand daily, flags visibility drops, traces the source, and publishes the fix to the brand's blog. Built for SMB and midmarket founders.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - MentionOS, an AI search visibility platform, launched its autonomous AEO agent.



The agent scans four AI models daily, explains what moved a brand's visibility and why, and drafts and publishes the fix to the brand's own blog.

It watches how ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI answer a brand's shoppers, every day, against every competitor those models mention.

When a brand's position slips, the agent flags it, traces the source that caused it, and ships the content to answer it.





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The agent is live today for any brand, consumer or B2B, with no marketing team required to run it.

This addresses a problem that arrived with AI search.

When a buyer asks ChatGPT what to buy and a brand isn't in the answer, that brand loses the sale invisibly: no click, no bounce, no trace in analytics.

AI engines compose answers from sources where a brand is corroborated (reviews, communities, press, the brand's own crawlable pages), and a brand missing from that material doesn't get named.

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) is the work of getting a brand named and recommended inside AI-generated answers.

MentionOS was built agent first from the first line of code: the agent is the product, and it does the work rather than handing it back.

"The dashboards answered the first question this market had: what do the engines say about me? Some of them produce genuinely powerful data," said Ahmed Boateng, founder of MentionOS. "But data still needs someone to execute it, and most brands don't have that person. We built the second thing: the one who does the work."





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Nothing about AI search stays still, and the agent is built for that.

What the engines say re-forms within weeks. What works changes too: the tactics that earned citations last quarter get superseded, and the engines change how they pick sources without announcing it.

A report goes stale the day it is printed. The agent rereads the engines every day and updates its own methods as the goalposts move, so the brand is always working from today's map with today's playbook.

The human stays in charge. The agent brings the relentlessness. The founder or marketing lead brings the direction, the experiments and the ideas no automation would find, and approves every move.

"This market moves at a speed where knowledge expires twice over. Whatever a report said last month, the engines have moved. Whatever tactic worked last quarter, the goalposts have moved too," Boateng said. "An agent does that staying current on autopilot. You direct it like an expert on your team, because that's what it is."

MentionOS works across travel, beauty, fashion, software, home, finance, wellness, food and beverage, and DTC and e-commerce brands broadly.

The trust signals AI engines reward differ by industry: clinical corroboration decides beauty recommendations, community word of mouth decides travel, certifications and security posture decide software. The agent works each brand's category on its own rules.

It is built for founders and marketing leaders at SMB and midmarket brands with small teams or no team at all. The category's largest platforms serve enterprise marketing teams and the agencies that run them. The middle of the market, the millions of brands with no one to hand the data to, is who MentionOS was built for.

Brands can get started at mentionos.ai.

About MentionOS

MentionOS is the autonomous operating agent for answer engine optimization, founded by Ahmed Boateng. It reads what ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews say about a brand every day and executes the response itself across content, technical SEO, entity and product facts, and outreach, with every move approved by the brand. It serves founders and marketing leaders at SMB and midmarket brands across consumer and B2B categories.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312926