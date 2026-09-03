Vancouver, British Columbia and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Aires Technology Inc. ("Aires" or the "Company"), a private software company providing AI-powered customer acquisition tools for real estate developers and new-home sales organizations across North America, today announced that it will participate as a Featured Company at the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2026.

The Summit takes place on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

Aires builds software that helps real estate developers manage the customer acquisition funnel for their sales teams. The platform is designed to support real-time lead response - including after hours - so developers can engage buyer demand earlier in the sales process. Additional information is available at https://www.aires.ai.

Chris Crocker, Chief Executive Officer of Aires, will represent the Company at the Summit and is available for meetings with investors and capital markets participants.

"AI for new-housing development is coming quickly, and new-housing developers have learned that AI layered onto a broker system is still a broken system," said Chris Crocker, Chief Executive Officer of Aires. "Aires rewrites that approach to manage the customer acquisition funnel for developer sales teams, including replacing 4-10 disparate systems that don't work together with an end-to-end CRM system of record, activating our AI chatbot, Cooper, to respond in real time to leads after hours, when many of the strongest inquiries arrive and sales teams are off duty. Aires helps developers capture buyer demand earlier, activate AI sales agents, and sell with fewer people."

About the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2026

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 is an invitation-only capital markets conference bringing together public and private growth companies with institutional investors, family offices, wealth advisors, and other capital markets participants. The program includes company presentations, panel discussions, curated one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Location: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen St West, Toronto, ON M5H 2M9, Canada

Main programming: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Cocktail reception and networking: 6:00 p.m. onwards

Investors interested in attending may request an invitation at https://www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com/growth-summit-2026.

About Aires Technology Inc.

Aires Technology Inc. (aires.ai) is a private company that provides AI-powered customer acquisition software for real estate developers and new-home developments in North America. Aires helps developer sales teams manage inbound demand, respond to leads after hours, and support the sales process with AI-assisted engagement. Learn more at https://www.aires.ai.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312907