AireSpring Named Winner of the 2026 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award for AirePBX Cloud Communications Platform

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global managed network services provider that helps enterprises simplify and manage complex connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and communications environments worldwide, announced today that TMC has named AireSpring's AirePBX UCaaS solution as a winner of the 2026 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award. This award recognizes AireSpring's innovative approach to managed unified communications solutions as well as its leadership in the market.

AirePBX is a full-featured cloud business communications platform that brings scalable enterprise voice, mobility, messaging, presence, voicemail, call management, and collaboration together in a single UCaaS solution. AirePBX Business delivers the capabilities needed to replace legacy PBX and traditional phone systems with reliable, cost-effective cloud communications, while AirePBX Enterprise adds more advanced unified communications features for remote and hybrid workforces.

Unlike UCaaS providers that address voice independently of the underlying network, AireSpring combines AirePBX with managed connectivity, implementation, monitoring, and ongoing support through a single accountable provider, with comprehensive billing and a single point of contact for deployment, service management, troubleshooting, and escalation. AireSpring also offers underlying connectivity so IT teams can evaluate communications and network performance together, helping reduce vendor handoffs, eliminate finger-pointing, and resolve issues faster. For customers using AireSpring-provided connectivity, AIreCONTROL offers greater visibility into communications and network services, while AireSpring's 24/7 Network Operations Center and Tier 3 engineers help identify and resolve issues that can affect performance and user experience.

The AirePBX platform also provides:

Business calling from supported desk phones, desktop computers, and mobile devices

Auto attendants, multi-line hunt groups, advanced call routing, and blind or attended call transfer

Unified visual voicemail, team presence, and internal messaging

Online user and account administration through CommPortal

Optional business SMS, automatic call recording, reception-console functionality, internet fax, and CRM integration

Managed implementation and ongoing support from AireSpring's knowledgeable communications and network engineering teams

"We're once again thrilled to receive this award recognizing our managed AirePBX solution that combines enterprise functionality, operational simplicity, and the flexibility required for today's hybrid workforce," said AireSpring CEO Avi Lonstein. "This honor underscores AireSpring's commitment to providing simplified, customized solutions to support the always-changing needs of multilocation enterprises."

"On behalf of TMC and TMCnet editors, we are honored to recognize AireSpring as a winner of the 2026 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Awards," said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. "AireSpring's managed UCaaS solution is truly innovative and deserves to be included amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from AireSpring in 2026 and beyond," added Tehrani.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is a founder-led global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions to enterprises worldwide. AireSpring combines its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT service management platform with highly personalized customer support to simplify the management of complex global networks.

Through direct relationships with more than 265 carriers across 190 countries, AireSpring provides organizations with a single-source solution for global connectivity with one contract, one bill, and one point of contact. AireSpring delivers its services exclusively through a network of Technology Services Distributors (TSDs), MSPs, and value-added resellers (VARs). For more information, visit www.airespring.com or follow AireSpring on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill

SVP, Marketing

888-389-2899

info@airespring.com

SOURCE: AireSpring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-named-winner-of-the-2026-communications-solutions-product-of-the-year-1216548