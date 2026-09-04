GPTIAwards: IFA 2026: Innovation Shaping the Future

Grand Unveiling of Global Product Technology Innovation Awards

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibitions, the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA), was held at Messe Berlin from September 4 to 8, 2026.

During IFA, the highly anticipated Global Product Technology Innovation Awards (GPTIAwards) are officially unveiled. Created in 2014 by International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), the GPTIAwards receive support from IFA each year and are conducted on a global scale. Industry insiders regard the annual release of the awards list as a bellwether for emerging trends in innovative sectors. Winning entries are also poised to become a vital new force driving mainstream commercial product offerings in the current market cycle, and serve as a key indicator of shifting purchasing preferences among global consumers.

Awards Unveiled: Diverse Groundbreaking Tech Achievements Shine Across All Sectors

Spanning this year's edition of the Global Product Technology Innovation Awards, the lineup of honorees brings together leading global brands and niche innovative enterprises from dozens of countries and regions, presenting a full and vibrant showcase of the multi-dimensional innovation ecosystem across the global consumer electronics sector.

The roster of award-winning entries includes top industry names such as Midea, SIEMENS, TCL, MIELE, BOE, LIEBHERR, SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, ECOVACS, CECOTEC, TINECO, Dyson, TECNO, JBL, Segway, SANDISK, Zendure, JURA, Navimow, Maniformer, NELKO, CHiQ, HKC, NEURA Robotics, AEG and KOORUI. Their innovations span a diverse spectrum of cutting-edge sectors, including air conditioning, smart kitchen, home audiovisual equipment, AI-driven robotic interaction, display, cleaning, intelligent storage, smart mobility, new energy storage, AR smart glasses, and smart mobile devices.

As one of the most authoritative and highly anticipated award programs hosted at the IFA, the organizers of the awards note that the initiative rigorously screens thousands of global brands each year to identify innovation benchmarks for the consumer electronics sector. It also presents consolidated industrial innovation achievements through its authoritative list of winners. It has become a critical reference for the global industry to track evolving consumer electronics trends, empowering the century-old IFA to unlock its unique value and leverage its global platform.

Flagship Products Break Out Across Categories, Disruptive Innovation Is Redefining the Industry

In this year's IFA award winners' list, leading global brands have taken home top honors on the strength of their differentiated core technologies and scenario-based innovative products, fully showcasing the world-class R&D prowess and vibrant innovative vitality of the global consumer electronics sector. China's intelligent manufacturing is experiencing accelerated global expansion, driven by its fully integrated industry chain ecosystem and continuous breakthroughs in innovative technology R&D. According to official customs statistics, China's home appliance exports reached 360.96 billion yuan in the first half of 2026, with the share of smart and eco-friendly products continuing to climb. The Chinese home appliance sector is now accelerating its transition from pure product exports to a new stage centered on technology exports and the global expansion of proprietary homegrown brands.

Specifically, Midea has received many top gold awards across its entire product line. The following products have been recognized as the company's most successful entries: the VitaBreeze Split-type Air Conditioner, the AI Breeze-Free Floor Standing Air Conditioner, the Concealed Dual-Duct Ducted Air-Handler, and the Trueheat Max Air to Water Heat Pump. These products have earned Midea the following awards: the Air Temperature Humidity Set-Point Comfort Technology Gold Award, the Multimodal AI Breeze-Less Comfort Technology Gold Award, the Concealed Dual-Duct & Phase-Separated Heating Technology Gold Award and the Dual Enthalpy Boost Heating Technology Gold Award. In the kitchen appliance category, Midea's SpaceMaster Series built-in oven and built-in steam oven both stood out from a competitive pool of entries to win the Excellent Heating Technology Innovation Gold Award and the Excellent Steaming Technology Innovation Gold Award respectively.

Moreover, TCL has achieved breakthroughs in the fields of audio-visual technology, home appliances, displays, and AI robotics. Its award-winning products include the Q95K 11.1.4ch Flagship Dolby Atmos Soundbar, the Solar Energy Cooling Air Conditioner, the TwinMag Prime Fresh Series Refrigerator, and the heyAiMe Family Companion Robot. These products earned the High-Fidelity Soundstage Technology Gold Award, the Solar Energy Cooling Technology Gold Award, the TwinMag Prime Fresh Technology Gold Award, and the AI Companion Technology Innovation Gold Award, respectively. Additionally, TCL's RayNeo GT?Max AR glasses received the AR Glasses Technology Gold Award, while TCL CSOT's IJP OLED UHD 120Hz Monitor Display (27") won the OLED Display Solutions Gold Award.

BOE maintains its position as a global leader in the high-end display sector. Its next-generation Wide Color Gamut AMOLED Display secured the Display Technology Gold Award, backed by revolutionary breakthroughs across key metrics: ultra-wide color gamut picture quality, health-oriented eye-comfort features, low power consumption, and extended battery life. It continues to supply core technical solutions to the global display industry.

CHiQ has been advancing its global AI smart home ecosystem through a mature full-category product portfolio, a connected smart home ecosystem, and user-centric experience innovation, earning the AI Home Ecosystem Brand Award. The brand continues to integrate AI technology into real-life living scenarios while driving localized innovation tailored to different markets and lifestyles, delivering high-quality smart home solutions to consumers worldwide.

Segway is a global leader in smart mobility, setting new standards in the industry. The Segway eKickScooter Ninebot MAX G3 Pro, designed for urban commuting, received the Long-Range Riding Technology Gold Award; the Segway eKickScooter ZT3 MAX, enhanced for road-condition adaptability and safe handling, received the All-Terrain Electric Scooter Technology Gold Award, further elevating the industry standard for personal mobility experiences.

ECOVACS is unlocking new paradigms for multi-scenario intelligent cleaning, delivering strong performances across both home and outdoor service robot segments. The company's WINBOT W2S PRO OMNI window-cleaning robot and T1000 4WD Pro smart robotic lawn mower have been recognized with the Window Cleaning Robot Innovation Gold Award and the Smart Edge Trimming Technology Innovation Gold Award, respectively. These awards underscore its ongoing commitment to innovation and its position at the forefront of the smart home service robot industry.

TINECO continues to lead the way in innovation for smart floor care technology. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Boost Steam floor washer is equipped with a suite of advanced cleaning technologies, making it ideal for complex household cleaning scenarios. This product has been recognized for its outstanding performance with the Indoor Cleaning Technology Gold Award.

Remaining committed to cutting-edge technology and design innovation, Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro) and TECNO Modular Phone clinched the Miniaturized Gaming PC Technology Innovation Gold Award and the Ultra-Slim Magnetic Modular Technology Innovation Gold Award, demonstrating the brand's exceptional craftsmanship and AI-driven product innovation capabilities.

Focused on the home energy storage sector, Zendure secured the Sustainable Home Energy Storage System Gold Award and the Smart Energy Solutions Brand Award, backed by its flagship SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro and a broader portfolio of lightweight, intelligent and low-carbon plug-in energy storage solutions.

The Navimow H5 Pro robotic lawn mower, equipped with a breakthrough EdgeMaestro Extendable Robotic Arm, clinched the True Zero-Edge Mowing Technology Gold Award. This award acknowledges a definitive breakthrough in garden care, overcoming long-standing limitations in edge trimming, setting a new benchmark for fully automated mowing, and paving the way for a more seamless, safe and hands-free lawn care experience.

With a long-standing focus on R&D innovation in the display field, HKC secured the Advanced Display Technology Brand Award. Its globally well-received sub-brand, KOORUI, also won the Innovative Monitor Brand Award at the same event.

The IFA, with a century of experience, has consistently led the development of the global consumer electronics industry. The Global Product Technology Innovation Awards empower the IFA platform, amplify the global visibility of innovative outcomes, foster cross-border industrial collaboration and technological mutual learning, and ultimately drive the global consumer electronics industry toward development of higher quality.

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