A nearly 100-meter-long dinner table hosted more than 200 guests for an evening celebrating collaboration, trust and the bonds built beyond competition.

On Thursday evening ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Barilla transformed one of the sport's fastest and most competitive environments into a place where the Paddock Family took center stage.

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La Tavolata by Barilla on the starting grid of the Monza circuit.

More than two hundred people gathered around a single table: drivers, Team Principals, mechanics, engineers, strategists, safety and medical car drivers, personal trainers, tire technicians. The individuals whose collaboration, precision and trust shape every race, every decision and every performance.

A nearly 100-meter table set with plates and pasta. With the first-ever Tavolata organized by Barilla and F1, people from across the Formula 1 ecosystem including VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda and his Race Engineer Alexandre Iliopoulos celebrated the same principle that defines racing: exceptional performance is never achieved alone.

Curated by three-Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura, the dinner celebrated Italian hospitality through a menu designed around Barilla pasta, in partnership with DO&CO, Official Supplier to the F1 Paddock Club.

"Great performances are never a solo effort Massimo Bottura said - Whether aiming for the podium in Monza or running a Michelin restaurant, success always belongs to the team. That is why I always say, 'On my own I am Massimo Bottura; together we are the Francescana Family'. Bringing La Tavolata to life with Barilla is a celebration of the culinary community that drives our daily practice."

For one evening, the usual rhythm of the paddock changed. Drivers, engineers and mechanics came together away from the intensity of the race weekend, creating space for meaningful conversations and celebrating the collaboration that drives every achievement on track. La Tavolata brought attention to the many hands, minds and relationships that shape Formula 1 beyond what fans see.

Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB driver said: "I'm so happy to have been able to join La Tavolata this evening with Barilla. In Formula 1?, you're never driving alone and tonight showcased all the people it takes to win on and off track. Teamwork is at the heart of everything we do, and it's in these moments where you build those relationships and trust. It's something we rarely get to do during a race weekend so to do this was pretty special."

"When I was racing, some of the most important relationships were built away from the cameras. With engineers, mechanics, strategists and everyone who had to trust each other when the pressure was at its highest Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg said That's what makes an evening like this one so meaningful. It brings the people behind the performance together and reminds us that, ultimately, racing is a team sport built on human connection."

Generations of Formula 1 teams have arrived at Monza chasing performance, each relying on the same foundations: trust, preparation and collaboration. While the sport continues to evolve, the relationships behind every race remain one of its enduring constants.

"When I raced in Formula 1, I learned very quickly that every lap, every decision and every result depended also on the people around me," said Paolo Barilla, Vice Chairman of Barilla Group and former Formula 1 driver. "Today's cars and technologies are very different, but that principle hasn't changed. Behind every performance is a team whose trust, expertise and dedication make success possible. La Tavolata celebrates those people and the role they play in every race weekend. The moments we shared around the table added a sense of friendship and joy to the adrenaline of the competition."

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Contacts:

Barilla Group Media Relations

mediarelations@barilla.com