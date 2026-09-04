Results from previously presented BIONETIC-TRA study demonstrate the safety and feasibility of the device via trans-radial approach

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it will showcase innovative technologies at CIRSE 2026 in Copenhagen, reinforcing its commitment to advancing innovation for healthcare providers. Among the featured technologies will be the Dynetic-35 Balloon-Expandable Cobalt Chromium Stent System. This technology is supported by the previously presented BIONETIC-TRA study, an investigator-initiated study with a 30-day follow-up period, that evaluated the safety and feasibility of the Dynetic-35 Balloon-Expandable Cobalt Chromium Stent System for the treatment of atherosclerotic iliac artery lesions using a trans-radial approach.

The study was led by Dr. Michael Lichtenberg, Vascular Center Arnsberg, Germany and addresses challenges associated with traditional common femoral artery access, including complications related to calcification, stenosis, and bleeding, especially in patients with critical limb ischemia and advanced age. Key inclusion criteria for the study were patients aged 18 and older with de novo, re-stenotic, or re-occluded iliac artery lesions suitable for treatment with the Dynetic-35 Stent.

A procedural success1* rate of 100% via radial access was achieved using the Dynetic-35 Stent.

"Our findings support the trans-radial approach with the Dynetic-35 Balloon-Expandable Stent System as an alternative for iliac artery interventions, particularly in patients where femoral access is complicated or contraindicated," said Dr. Michael Lichtenberg.

The trans-radial approach demonstrated a low rate of asymptomatic radial artery occlusion and a non-complex learning curve1. The Dynetic-35 Balloon-Expandable Stent System, made from a cobalt chromium alloy with the proBIO Coating, offers high radial strength2, compatibility with 6F delivery systems3 and usable lengths up to 170 cm, enabling trans-radial access.

"Device configurations and supportive clinical data for treating iliac disease via trans-radial access have been limited," said Prof. Dr. Georg Nollert, Vice President Medical Affairs at Teleflex. "We're proud to be at the forefront of low-profile catheter-based technologies that offer physicians and their patients alternative access options."

About the Dynetic-35 Peripheral Balloon-Expandable Stent System

The Dynetic-35 Peripheral Balloon-Expandable Stent System is a permanent implant constructed from cobalt chromium alloy (L-605) with a proBIO Coating (amorphous silicon carbide). It is pre-mounted on an over-the-wire PTA balloon catheter delivery system, available in a broad size range for treatment of iliac artery lesions, distributed by Teleflex in selected countries.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in the world of healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

*Procedural Success defined as successful delivery of the Dynetic-35 stent at the target lesion site and deployment to cover the adequate length of the lesion with residual stenosis of =30%

References:

Lichtenberg M. et al., BIONETIC-TRA Study: safety and feasibility of the DyNETIC-35 cobalt chromium balloon-expandable stent for the treatment of atherosclerotic iliac lesions, via a trans-radial approach, presented at LINC 2026. N=25 Data on file at Teleflex. 8.0 mm stent diameter. Data on file at Teleflex.

Rx Only.

Not all products may be available in all countries. The Dynetic-35 Peripheral Balloon-Expandable Stent System is not approved for sale in the United States. Indications for Use may vary by geographic location.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, Dynetic, LMA, Pilling, proBIO, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

2026 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

Teleflex

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investor.relations@teleflex.com

610-948-2836