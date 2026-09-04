New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - FARADAY FUTURE (NASDAQ: FFAI), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or the "Company"), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Jerry Wang, Global Executive Chairman of Faraday Future, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Jerry Wang, Global Executive Chairman of Faraday Future

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/aUaginU35PTsUt9aSGQScM/HULNEHsxvYwf6Ei7nBy8Qp

"We are extremely excited to be presenting and showcasing our latest robotics at the 2026 Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference," said Jerry Wang, Global Executive Chairman of Faraday Future. "This event allows FF to both network with industry leaders and investors while presenting our current business strategy which showcases our latest robotics initiatives in the U.S."

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About FARADAY FUTURE

Founded in 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a U.S.-based Physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to reshaping the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovation and technologies. FF focuses on two major product strategies within the Embodied AI (EAI) robotics business: EAI humanoid and bionic robots, and EAI automotive-focused robots. By building a "Four-Core Full-Stack AI" ecosystem of EAI Brain, Device, Industry Productivity Solutions and Developer Platform, and Data Factory, FF aims to create an evolutionary flywheel: scaled device delivery, data collection and training, continuous evolution of the EAI Brain, stronger product capability, and even larger-scale delivery and deployment. Through this flywheel, FF seeks to maximize its commercial value and lead to the advancement of Physical AI. For more information, please visit Faraday Future's official website: https://www.ff.com/

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