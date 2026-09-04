Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will announce an update on the company's majority-owned Western Forelands Exploration Project before market open on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

In addition, the Company will host an investor webinar on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the update. The webinar will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session.

To view the webinar, use the link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-379-304-323

Participants Dial-in Numbers:

Local - Toronto: +1 (416) 855-9085

Toll Free - North America: +1 (800) 990-2777

Conference ID: 33298

An audio webcast recording of the webinar, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high-grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.

Follow on X Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312966