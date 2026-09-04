Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - NEQSOL Holding has received four awards at the 2026 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards across the Future of Work, Human Resources, and Learning & Development categories. These international awards recognize the Holding's achievements in human capital development, learning and workforce transformation.

NEQSOL Holding Wins Four Brandon Hall Group Awards

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A key recognition this year is the Gold award for the NEQSOL AI Upskilling Program in the AI and Future of Work category. The award recognizes NEQSOL Holding's preskilling approach to developing employees' AI knowledge and practical capabilities ahead of growing business demand. The program equips employees to apply AI tools effectively in their roles, supporting productivity, innovation and value creation across the organization.

Kirill Rubinski, Chief Executive Officer of NEQSOL Holding, commented: "In increasingly competitive markets, the strength and capabilities of our people are critical to our long-term success. As an international group of more than 20,000 people, we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities for our employees to expand their expertise and pursue further professional growth. This recognition reflects the progress we are making in building an environment that supports continuous development and strengthens our businesses over the long term."

The other recognitions reflect the broader development of NEQSOL Holding's learning and human capital ecosystem, encompassing professional development, upskilling, social impact initiatives, and programs designed to foster continuous learning across the Holding.

Earlier this year, NEQSOL Holding was also named a 2026 BEST Award winner by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), recognizing its enterprise-wide approach to talent, learning and leadership development. This approach is supported by NEQSOL Academy, Holding's digital learning environment offering personalized learning, professional development, mentoring and coaching. In 2026, Holding also launched SkillHub, an open platform within NEQSOL Academy providing free access to courses in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, business, leadership, communication and personal development.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are among the leading global recognitions in human capital management, celebrating outstanding achievements across learning and development, talent management, leadership development and organizational effectiveness. Award recipients are selected through a comprehensive analysis and evaluation process based on rigorous criteria, making the awards a recognized benchmark for excellence in their respective categories.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies with operations in 11 countries, active across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The Group serves more than 25 million customers and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

NEQSOL Academy is NEQSOL Holding's corporate learning ecosystem, providing multilingual development programs and learning opportunities for employees and external audiences under the principle "Anywhere, Anytime."

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