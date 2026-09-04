Fire Resistant Glass Market worth $18.09 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Fire Resistant Glass Market is projected to reach USD 18.09 billion by 2031 from USD 11.65 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Browse 150 market data tables and 120 figures spread through 250 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Fire Resistant Glass Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Fire Resistant Glass Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 11.65 billion

USD 11.65 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 18.09 billion

USD 18.09 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.2%

Fire Resistant Glass Market Trends & Insights:

The market for fire-resistant glass is set to grow as demand for modern glazing technology increases, offering fire safety while also providing aesthetics and clarity as an alternative to traditional fire-protection methods. The increasing construction activity, fire safety standards, and high-performance building materials are driving market growth. Fire-resistant glass is increasingly used in doors, partitions, facades, windows, and curtain walls because it resists flames, heat, and radiation.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

By type, the laminated glass segment dominated the fire-resistant glass market with a share of 57.7% in terms of value in 2025.

By application, the building & construction segment held the largest share of 83.7%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT AG, AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., and Central Glass Co., Ltd. are star players in the fire-resistant glass market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Metalco, Diamond Glass, and Guangdong Ming'an Fire Door & Window Co. have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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By type, the ceramic glass segment will exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The ceramic glass type is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the fire-resistant glass market, driven by its excellent resistance to heat, thermal shocks, and fire hazards. The growing need for transparent fire resistance in building construction applications is likely to drive growth in this segment. Key benefits of ceramic fire-resistant glass include high thermal stability, optical clarity, high durability, and ease of design. In addition, technological advancements in ceramic glass manufacturing, along with improved fire performance, are also fueling growth in this segment.

By application, the building & construction segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Building & construction is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fire-resistant glass market during the forecast period, driven by growing demand for fire protection technologies in various constructions, including residential, commercial, institutional, and infrastructural projects. The growing focus on safety measures and fire protection technologies, along with stringent building codes, is fueling the application of fire-resistant glass in doors, partitions, facades, windows, and curtain walls. Moreover, the growing construction of high-rise buildings, health care centers, commercial buildings, and transportation infrastructure is offering many opportunities for fire-resistant glass.

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By region, the Asia Pacific will grow at the highest rate till 2031

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest fire resistant glass industry predicted to experience the highest CAGR in the fire-resistant glass market over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, rising construction activity, and growing investments in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Rising awareness about fire safety and stringent building regulations are promoting the adoption of fire-resistant glass products. The growing trend of constructing high-rise buildings, transportation infrastructure, health care institutions, and commercial buildings has increased demand for fire protection glass products. Additionally, rising remodeling activities, advancements in fire-resistant glazing, and expanding production and distribution networks in the region are expected to drive market growth.

Key Players

Leading players in the fire resistant glass companies are Saint-Gobain (France), SCHOTT AG (Germany), AGC Inc. (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saverto Group (Germany), National Guard Products, Inc. (NGP) (US), Etex Group (Belgium), SAFTI FIRST (US), POLFLAM Sp. z o.o. (Poland), PRESS GLASS Holding S.A. (Poland), Heshan Hengbao Fireproof Glass Factory Co., Ltd. (China), Glas Trösch Holding AG (Switzerland), Allegion plc (Ireland), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Isoclima Group (Italy)

Investment Funding Context

The global fire-resistant glass market is seeing increased investment to improve manufacturing, broaden product lines, and meet growing demand for certified fire-protection glass. In April 2025, mBank S.A. and PKO Bank Polski offered POLFLAM approximately USD 56 million in financing, with CMS recommending the deal and BCGL advising the company. This funding supports POLFLAM's expansion plans. POLFLAM is recognized for supplying fire-resistant, energy-efficient, and decorative glass to both domestic and international markets.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the fire-resistant glass market remained active, with buyers focusing on strengthening manufacturing capabilities and expanding roofing product portfolios. Significant acquisitions include National Guard Products, Inc.'s purchase of Anemostat Door Products, which improves the availability of its fire-rated glazed products, and the acquisition of Glassopolis Specialty Glass, which expands its architectural glazing processing and distribution offerings.

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