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WKN: A1KAGC | ISIN: DK0060448595 | Ticker-Symbol: CBHD
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 13:42
61,58 Euro
-1,79 % -1,12
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,6061,6613:45
61,6261,6413:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 11:30 Uhr
59 Leser
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Coloplast A/S: Supporting the continued long-term and stable ownership of Coloplast

Coloplast has been informed that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has today announced that it has notified Niels Peter Louis-Hansen that it has granted an exemption from the obligation to make a mandatory takeover offer to the shareholders of Coloplast A/S in connection with the contemplated transfer of a controlling indirect ownership interest in Coloplast A/S from NPLH Holding ApS to a non-profit foundation.

Reference is made to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's prior indication regarding an exemption from the mandatory takeover bid requirement dated September 2, 2022, which is available here. Reference is further made to the summary of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's decision granting the exemption, issued today, which is available through the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's press release here.

The contemplated transfer of a controlling indirect ownership interest in Coloplast A/S is part of a generational change. It is aligned with the intent previously communicated in connection with the establishment of Coloplast Holding ApS; a holding company co-founded in 2023 by Niels Peter Louis-Hansen and Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond to support the long-term and stable anchoring of the controlling influence in Coloplast A/S.

Niels Peter Louis-Hansen has informed Coloplast A/S that the donation and the associated transactions are expected to be completed on or around October 1, 2026.

For further information regarding Coloplast Holding ApS and the intended long-term ownership structure, please see below announcements from 2023:

Largest shareholder and Foundation to secure Coloplast future with new holding company

Major shareholder notification

Contacts:

Investors: Media:
Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Nicklas Overgaard
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3301
Email: dknioha@coloplast.com

Peter Mønster
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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