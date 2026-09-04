Coloplast A/S: Supporting the continued long-term and stable ownership of Coloplast

Coloplast has been informed that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has today announced that it has notified Niels Peter Louis-Hansen that it has granted an exemption from the obligation to make a mandatory takeover offer to the shareholders of Coloplast A/S in connection with the contemplated transfer of a controlling indirect ownership interest in Coloplast A/S from NPLH Holding ApS to a non-profit foundation.

Reference is made to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's prior indication regarding an exemption from the mandatory takeover bid requirement dated September 2, 2022, which is available here. Reference is further made to the summary of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's decision granting the exemption, issued today, which is available through the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's press release here.

The contemplated transfer of a controlling indirect ownership interest in Coloplast A/S is part of a generational change. It is aligned with the intent previously communicated in connection with the establishment of Coloplast Holding ApS; a holding company co-founded in 2023 by Niels Peter Louis-Hansen and Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond to support the long-term and stable anchoring of the controlling influence in Coloplast A/S.

Niels Peter Louis-Hansen has informed Coloplast A/S that the donation and the associated transactions are expected to be completed on or around October 1, 2026.

For further information regarding Coloplast Holding ApS and the intended long-term ownership structure, please see below announcements from 2023:

Largest shareholder and Foundation to secure Coloplast future with new holding company

Major shareholder notification

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Kristine Husted Munk

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266

Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com



Nicklas Overgaard

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3301

Email: dknioha@coloplast.com



Peter Mønster

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com





Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website

www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.