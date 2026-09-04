Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Plushie Planet, a global innovator in emotional companionship, announced the completion of a US$10 million strategic financing round. The round was backed by an institutional investment firm; at the institution's request, its identity is not being disclosed. Proceeds will fund AI-companion R&D, smart-manufacturing capacity, global market expansion and original-IP ecosystem building, accelerating the company's integrated "virtual companionship - physical collectibles - emotional healing" strategy.

Plushie Planet

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The Round and Use of Proceeds

The financing will primarily fund four areas:

Product and technology R&D - iterating AI companion products and emotional computing, expanding the "Warmth Technology" ecosystem, and refining the official App that completes the loop of "raise it in the cloud, feel the warmth, own it in reality";

- iterating AI companion products and emotional computing, expanding the "Warmth Technology" ecosystem, and refining the official App that completes the loop of "raise it in the cloud, feel the warmth, own it in reality"; Smart manufacturing and supply chain - expanding 3D-printing and flexible-manufacturing capacity for rapid prototyping, precision character detail and on-demand small-batch production;

- expanding 3D-printing and flexible-manufacturing capacity for rapid prototyping, precision character detail and on-demand small-batch production; Global market expansion - consolidating core markets in North America and Asia while accelerating channels and localized partnerships across Latin America and Oceania;

- consolidating core markets in North America and Asia while accelerating channels and localized partnerships across Latin America and Oceania; Original IP and content - incubating original IP around the STAR BABY, The Pulsing Cosmos and Big Dream series.

From a Design Studio to a Global Platform

Founded in early 2020 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Plushie Planet began as a small design studio with one simple question: can a plush toy truly understand its owner? Within three years it launched its first AI-driven companion line, pairing conversational intelligence with hand-finished craftsmanship; by its fifth year it had established a global manufacturing hub in Asia. Today the company serves more than 40 countries and regions, has shipped over 5 million units and employs more than 1,200 people worldwide, guided by four values: Warmth, Companionship, Authenticity and Creation.

A Structural Opportunity in the Emotional Economy

According to United Nations data, the global population living alone rose from 153 million in 2000 to 331 million in 2023. Plushie Planet believes companies able to master both digital experience and physical manufacturing will hold a distinctive position in this wave.

Technology That Feels Warm

The company operates three product lines - designer plush, art toys and AI companions - each built at the intersection of craftsmanship and computation. Its additive-manufacturing pipeline powers a lean "from filament to figure" digital-to-physical design loop, while the official App serves as the digital heart of the ecosystem, connecting virtual companions with physical collectibles. Design and emotional-computing R&D run out of Denver and Paris, with an Asia hub spanning Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul.

ESG Commitment

Plushie Planet directs 8% of annual profits to charitable partners supporting mental-health initiatives, isolated elders and children in care worldwide, and holds manufacturing partners to strict standards on recycled materials and fair labor.

Management Commentary

"More than 300 million people around the world live alone today - companionship is one of the most real needs of our time," said Mongrain Claude, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plushie Planet. "This financing helps us bring Warmth Technology to more people - from a hand-finished plush to an AI companion that listens and remembers. Technology should feel warm. We want every emotion to be answered, and fewer moments in the world to go unanswered."

Looking ahead, the company plans to use the proceeds to advance new product launches and manufacturing upgrades while deepening its integrated virtual-to-physical user experience.

About Plushie Planet

Plushie Planet is a global innovation company founded in 2020 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Built on the belief that technology should feel warm, the company integrates artificial intelligence and user experience into physical products - designer plush, art toys and AI companions serving more than 40 countries and regions. Learn more at planetplushie.com.

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