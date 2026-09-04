DAHON TECH Announces 2026 Interim Results; Revenue and Profit Record Strong Growth

HONG KONG and SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON TECH (HKEX: 2543), a leading global folding bicycle company, announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

For the first half of 2026, the Company recorded revenue of approximately US$73 million, representing a 53.7% yoy increase. Gross profit margin rose to 35.2%, up 1.7 percentage points yoy. Profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately US$10 million, representing a 72.3% yoy increase, while net profit margin reached 13.2%, yoy up 1.0 percentage point.

Meanwhile, online direct-sales revenue in China increased by yoy 84.3%, while sales in international markets grew by 86.6%.

Six key areas contributed to the Company's robust growth:

01 | Brand Reach and Digital Community Continued to Expand

In China, 170 million impressions are generated across its brand channels, representing a 67% yoy increase, while the number of new social media followers jumped 356% year over year.

Internationally, DAHON continued to expand its presence at major global bicycle industry events, including EUROBIKE, the China International Cycle Show, and Taipei Cycle, with brand exposure across its international channels growing 39% year over year.

02 | Proprietary Technology and Patent Portfolio Drove Competitive Edge

Today, DAHON held 175 valid patents worldwide, including 66 invention patents. The Company continued to strengthen its proprietary DAHON-V Tech and advance its tri-fold frame technology. By integrating engineering simulation and AI applications into manufacturing, DAHON further improved product development and operational efficiency.

03 | Diversified Product Portfolio Supported Broad-Based Growth

Strong demand for several key models contributed to improved operating efficiency and overall business performance.

In China, the P10 and P8 continued to gain traction among both everyday cyclists and cycling enthusiasts, while the tri-fold LUNDEN M7 showcased DAHON's innovation through its incorporation of DAHON-V Tech. Internationally, the ultralight K-Feather (12 kg) became a bestseller in the U.S. and Europe, and the Mariner D8 II was named "Best Folding Bike" by The New York Times for three consecutive years.

04 | Omnichannel Strategy Delivered Double-Digit Growth Across All Markets

In China, DAHON's brick-and-mortar network spans more than 30 provinces, with over 1,000 retail outlets. The Company ranked first by transaction value in the folding bicycle category on Tmall for 10 consecutive months and on JD.com for 18 consecutive months, while online direct-sales revenue increased by 84.3% year over year.

Internationally, distributor conferences took place in Thailand and Vietnam, contributing more than 10 new A-level branded stores in Asia. DAHON continued to strengthen its localized distribution networks in Europe and the Americas.

05 | Eco 360° Program Expanded Licensing and Partnership Revenue Base

To encourage an open, collaborative platform built around DAHON's technologies, brand and core components, the Program had licensed DAHON's patented component technologies to more than nine industry peers and had more than 18 brand-licensing partners. The program has also expanded into product categories that include mountain bicycles and children's bicycles.

06 | Digital Transformation Drove Manufacturing and Operational Excellence

DAHON's new Huizhou factory has upgraded smart manufacturing and supply chain systems, improving order fulfillment capabilities while maintaining high product quality-control pass rates. A product lifecycle management (PLM) system now enables end-to-end digital management - from components and assembly through to outbound shipping. AI-powered tools for information retrieval and fault identification further streamline operations.

In the second half of 2026, DAHON TECH will focus on brand diversification, product innovation, technology advancement, supply-chain optimisation and targeted acquisitions. The Company will expand tri-fold, carbon-fibre and e-assist portfolios, driving production growth and intelligent manufacturing at its new Huizhou facility. Meanwhile, DAHON-V Tech will be further advanced, alongside targeted acquisitions in new materials and core technologies to strengthen competitiveness.

Note: This press release has been prepared based on publicly available information contained in DAHON TECH's 2026 interim results announcement. U.S. dollar figures are provided for the convenience of international readers and have been translated from RMB for reference only. The Company's financial results are reported in RMB. This press release does not constitute investment advice.

SOURCE DAHON TECH