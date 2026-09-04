OSL Group: OSL Exchange Becomes Hong Kong's Largest Digital Asset Trading Platform, Ranks First in Spot and Stablecoin Trading Volume

According to CoinGecko, OSL Exchange, the exchange business of OSL Group, has become Hong Kong's largest digital asset trading platform by both spot trading volume and stablecoin trading volume

This achievement builds on OSL's stablecoin strategy upgrade over the past 18 months: sustained investment in stablecoin infrastructure is systematically feeding back into the trading platform, driving comprehensive gains in liquidity depth, fee competitiveness, and compliant fund channels

OSL Group is now the world's largest stablecoin payment infrastructure company by B2B stablecoin payment transaction volume



HONG KONG, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX:863) ("OSL"), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced that its exchange business, OSL Exchange, has become Hong Kong's largest digital asset trading platform by both spot trading volume and stablecoin trading volume.

OSL Exchange ranked 8th globally on the top exchange ranking list as of 4 September 2026, the highest ranking and largest trading volume among Hong Kong-based digital asset trading platforms, according to the leading digital asset data analytics platform CoinGecko*. OSL Exchange also ranks first in stablecoin trading volume among all digital asset trading platforms in Hong Kong.

Stablecoin Strategy Feeds Back Into the Trading Platform, Infrastructure Upgrades Drive Liquidity Gains

OSL Exchange is the flagship brand of OSL's exchange business. Since the Group's strategic pivot toward stablecoins in 2025, OSL's sustained investment in its stablecoin payment has been systematically strengthening the trading platform's underlying capabilities. This is the key factor behind OSL Exchange's rise to the top of the Hong Kong market.

On one hand, the build-out of stablecoin infrastructure has driven a comprehensive upgrade of OSL's trade matching, clearing, and settlement systems, delivering deeper liquidity pools, stronger matching capabilities, and more efficient channels for moving funds in and out. On the other hand, as the brand operator and distributor of USDGO, OSL channels real trading demand and liquidity into the trading platform through USDGO and its B2B payment network. This has created a virtuous cycle between infrastructure upgrades and liquidity gains, allowing OSL Exchange to deliver a more competitive trading experience to different types of clients within a compliant framework.

For institutional clients such as brokerages and asset managers, this means better market depth, lower slippage, a more seamless trading experience, and an industry-leading fee structure. In August 2026, OSL HK, OSL's Hong Kong-licensed digital asset exchange, had become the only licensed platform in Hong Kong to offer zero maker and taker fees on spot trading across all stablecoin-to-stablecoin and stablecoin-to-fiat trading pairs for professional investors and institutional clients. In large-volume, high-frequency institutional trading scenarios, the combined advantage of zero fees and deep liquidity is particularly compelling, and has encouraged a growing number of institutional clients to connect to OSL Exchange through the omnibus model.

For individual investors, OSL's continuously strengthened compliant deposit and withdrawal channels have made moving between fiat currency and digital assets smoother and less costly, another pillar behind the sustained growth in OSL Exchange's trading volume.

World-Leading Stablecoin Infrastructure Fuels Sustained Momentum for the Trading Platform

Behind the exchange's leap in liquidity and trading volume lies OSL's broader push into stablecoins. According to global business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, in 2025, OSL became the world's largest stablecoin payment infrastructure company by B2B stablecoin payment volume, with US$12.3 billion in B2B stablecoin payment volume for the full year**.

In February 2026, OSL launched USDGO, its institutional-grade US dollar stablecoin. Within six months of launch, its circulating supply had surpassed US$1.2 billion, making it the sixth-largest compliant stablecoin globally by circulating supply***. USDGO has not only contributed significant trading volume and liquidity to OSL's trading platform, but has also further closed the loop across OSL's full stablecoin value chain, from distribution and payments to trading.

Terence Pu, Senior Vice President and Head of Hong Kong Business of OSL Group, said,

"OSL Exchange's emergence as Hong Kong's largest digital asset trading platform, together with its rise to the top position in both spot and stablecoin trading volumes, is the result of OSL's long-term investment in building compliant trading capabilities. It has also become one of the key foundations underpinning the Group's stablecoin strategy upgrade. It is precisely this compliance infrastructure and trading capability that enable us to provide the substantial liquidity support the market requires in a timely manner. We will continue to invest in building the next generation of digital asset financial infrastructure, with the aim of meeting the growing and pressing needs of clients across a range of sectors, including traditional finance, trade settlement, and investment allocation."

Remarks:

*Source: CoinGecko, as of 4 September 2026

**Source: Frost & Sullivan

***Source: DefiLlama

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

For the avoidance of doubt, this article is strictly intended for Professional Investors (as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and its subsidiary legislation) and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable laws or regulations. This article does not constitute active marketing to the public in Hong Kong.

The products referenced in this document may constitute Specified Stablecoins under the Stablecoin Ordinance (Cap. 656) ("Stablecoin Ordinance"). However, the issuers of the relevant products and OSLDS are not licensed under the Stablecoin Ordinance to conduct Regulated Stablecoin Activities in Hong Kong. OSLDS is a Permitted Offeror under the Stablecoin Ordinance, and OSLDS only offers such products and services in Hong Kong to clients who have been verified and accepted by OSLDS as professional investors.