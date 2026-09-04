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WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 12:08
35,090 Euro
+0,92 % +0,320
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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34,67035,10013:00
34,67035,10012:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 12:48 Uhr
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Brookfield Corporation: Brookfield Announces Intention to Redeem its Class A Preference Shares, Series 51 and 52

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation ("Brookfield") (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 51 (the "Series 51 Shares") (TSX: BN.PF.K) and all of its Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 52 (the "Series 52 Shares") (TSX: BN.PF.L) for cash on November 1, 2026 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price for each Series 51 Share will be $22.44, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends up to but excluding the Redemption Date. The redemption price for each Series 52 Share will be $22.00. Holders of the Series 52 Shares of record as of October 15, 2026 will also receive the previously declared final quarterly dividend of $0.151250 per Series 52 Share, payable on October 30, 2026.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in infrastructure, energy, private equity, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com		 Investor Relations:
Katie Battaglia
Tel: (416) 359-8544
Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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