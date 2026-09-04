Adhesion Promoter Market worth $8.32 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Adhesion Promoter Market is projected to grow from USD 5.97 billion in 2026 to USD 8.32 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Adhesion Promoter Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Adhesion Promoter Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.97 billion

USD 5.97 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.32 billion

USD 8.32 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.9%

Adhesion Promoter Market Trends & Insights:

Industrialization, automobile production, and construction activities are driving demand for lightweight, high-strength materials. Furthermore, the increasing application of plastics & composites, paints & coatings, rubber, and adhesives, along with increased manufacturing capacity and cost-effective manufacturing process have been aiding the adoption of adhesion promoters in Asia Pacific countries. Multi-material parts, recycled material usage, and advanced formulations are also some of the factors that are contributing to the growth of the adhesion promoter market in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By type, the silane segment accounted for a share of 39.0%, in terms of value, of the overall market in 2025.

By application, the plastics & composites segment accounted for the largest share of 31.0%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Evonik Industries AG, BYK, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Dow, and Wacker Chemie AG were identified as star players in the adhesion promoter market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Kleberco, Guangzhou Deco Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., and Opal Paints Products Private Limited, among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by establishing strong footholds in specialized niches, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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By type, the silane segment is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period.

The silane segment is expected to dominate the adhesion promoter industry during the forecast period, supported by its broad applicability and established use across multiple industrial applications. Silane adhesion promoters are valued for their ability to improve bonding between organic polymers and inorganic materials, making them suitable for plastics & composites, paints & coatings, rubber, and adhesives. In plastics and composites, silanes enhance the bonding between polymer matrices and glass fibers, mineral fillers, and other reinforcing materials, improving durability and material performance. In paints, coatings, and adhesives, they improve adhesion to challenging substrates while enhancing moisture and environmental resistance. Their versatility across different substrates, formulations, and processing conditions, combined with growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials, is expected to reinforce the leading position of silane in the adhesion promoter market.

By application, the plastics & composites segment is expected to lead the global adhesion promoters market during the forecast period.

The plastics & composites application segment is anticipated to dominate the adhesion promoter market throughout the forecast period due to the rising usage of lightweight plastics, reinforced composites, and multi-material systems in the automotive, construction, electronics, and industrial sectors. Adhesion promoters are widely utilized in this application segment for bonding various polymer matrix, reinforcing fibers, fillers, and dissimilar substrates. Glass-fiber reinforced plastics and other such advanced composites have increased the demand for adhesion promoters. The plastics & composites application segment holds a dominant position in the market owing to the rising trend among manufacturers to replace traditional materials with lightweight and advanced plastics and composites. Additionally, the rising use of electric vehicles and electronics applications has created further opportunities for adhesion promoters in composite and multi-material systems.

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Asia Pacific is poised to lead the global adhesion promoter market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to retain its dominance in the global market for adhesion promoters owing to its robust manufacturing base along with growing demands from important industries. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the contributors towards the growth in the consumption of adhesion promoters in plastics & composites, paints & coatings, rubber, and adhesives due to increased automotive, electronics, construction, and industrial applications.

The region is an important global manufacturing center for automotive parts, electronic devices, consumer goods, and engineered materials, where adhesion promoters are used to improve the bonding between the different substrates and increase the durability of the products. In addition to this, the availability of chemical manufacturers, competitive manufacturing costs, availability of raw materials, and increasing manufacturing capacities are expected to drive the regional market growth. Increasing investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and electric vehicles are expected to drive the demand for adhesion promoters in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Leading players in the adhesion promoter companies include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BYK (Germany), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Dow (US), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), among others.

Investment Funding

The adhesion promoter market is experiencing increasing investment activity, driven by growing demand for high-performance, sustainable, and application-specific adhesion solutions across automotive, coatings, plastics, composites, adhesives, and other industrial applications. Investment activity remained limited in 2021, with one deal attracting USD 12 million, before rising sharply in 2023, when two deals raised USD 890 million. Funding remained strong in 2024, with one deal raising USD 300 million, followed by two deals worth USD 576 million in 2025. The sustained funding momentum in recent years reflects growing investor interest in advanced adhesion technologies, specialty chemicals, and expanding applications for adhesion promoters.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the adhesion promoter market are driven by the need to expand product portfolios, strengthen regional presence, and enhance manufacturing capabilities. Companies are actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to gain access to new end-use markets and capitalize on the growing demand from the plastics & composites, paints & coatings, rubber, adhesives, and metals.

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