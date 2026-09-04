Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (OTCQB: QNCRF) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of QuantumCore's shares in the United States.

"As we advance the hardware infrastructure needed to support the development of quantum computing systems, we also want to make it easier for investors to engage with QuantumCore," said Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore. "DTC eligibility removes barriers for U.S. investors, improves access to our shares and supports the next stage of our growth as we continue expanding our quantum infrastructure technology portfolio".

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore is a quantum technology company focused on building hardware infrastructure intended to support the scaling of next-generation quantum computing systems. The Company's strategy is centered on developing, acquiring and commercializing technologies that operate between classical quantum controllers and quantum processing units.

QuantumCore's portfolio includes superconducting cryogenic signal amplification and advanced photon detection technologies, with the objective of becoming a leading independent supplier of enabling infrastructure to the global quantum computing industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the expected simplification of trading and electronic settlement, the potential improvement in the liquidity and accessibility of the Company's shares for U.S. investors, and the continued advancement of the Company's quantum infrastructure technology portfolio. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including that the Company will continue to advance and commercialize its technologies as planned, that it will have access to sufficient capital and resources, and that market conditions and demand for quantum computing infrastructure will develop as anticipated. These factors and assumptions should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that this forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312949