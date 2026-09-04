Shareholders encouraged to review the facts and to focus on TNR Gold's strategy, assets and long-term value creation.

The dissident has offered only empty rhetoric and personal attacks, not a credible plan to create value for TNR Gold's shareholders.

TNR Gold shareholders are facing a choice: seasoned, steady and professional hands with a proven track record or someone posing as a koala, posting frivolous things and backed by mysterious funds.

Shareholders are urged to REJECT the dissident green proxy, DISREGARD Eucalyptus' materials and vote ONLY the BLUE Proxy FOR TNR Gold's nominees.

Questions? Need Help Voting BLUE ? Contact Kingsdale Advisors Toll-Free in North America at 1-855-476-7861 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com. Visit www.VoteTNR.com.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR Gold", "TNR" or the "Company") today responded to a press release issued by Eucalyptus Resources Opportunities Fund 1, LP (Jon Christian Evensen) (the "Dissident", "Eucalyptus" or "Koala") and encourages shareholders to carefully review all available facts before making their voting decision at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting scheduled for September 22, 2026 (the "Meeting").

"TNR Gold's focus remains exactly where it should be: on advancing our strategy, maximizing the value of our royalty portfolio and acting in the best interests of all shareholders," said Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for the many shareholders who have reached out to us in recent days and look forward to continuing that dialogue. While others may choose to focus on empty rhetoric and personal attacks, we remain focused on strategic execution, experienced stewardship and long-term value creation."

Shareholders should carefully consider what is at stake at the Meeting. This vote is about whether one self-serving shareholder should gain control of the Company as TNR enters an important phase in the development of its business.

KOALA OFFERS CHEAP ATTACKS, NOT A CREDIBLE PLAN FOR TNR GOLD

In its latest press release, the Dissident repeats a series of personal attacks against management and the Board (and now its advisors) while providing shareholders with no realistic theory about how its nominees would enhance TNR Gold's strategy, improve operating performance, advance the Company's royalty interests, strengthen its financial position, or create value beyond replacing the incumbent Board.

Shareholders should not be distracted by empty rhetoric or cheap personal attacks. The Board urges shareholders to REJECT the Dissident green proxy, continue to DISREGARD any materials or communications received from Koala, and vote ONLY the BLUE Proxy FOR TNR's nominees.

Koala claims that his social media posts are single-handedly responsible for the Company's strong share performance. Shareholders are urged not to entrust their investment to somebody who believes the Company's success lies in frivolous posts on social media rather than established experience.

QUESTIONS? NEED HELP VOTING THE BLUE PROXY?

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance voting their common shares should contact Kingsdale Advisors, TNR Gold's strategic shareholder advisor.

Kingsdale Advisors

North American Toll-Free: 1-855-476-7861

Text and Call Number: 1-437-561-5018

Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

Website: www.VoteTNR.com

ADVISORS

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal counsel to TNR Gold. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder advisor to TNR Gold.

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Our business model provides a unique entry point in the creation of supply chains for critical materials like energy metals that are powering the energy rEVolution, and the gold industry that is providing a hedge for this stage of the economic cycle.

Our portfolio provides a unique combination of assets with exposure to multiple aspects of the mining cycle: the power of blue-sky discovery and important partnerships with industry leaders as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders.

Over the past thirty years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality global exploration projects. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, the potential of the Mariana Lithium Project and Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina, among many others, have been recognized.

TNR holds a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina, of which 0.15% of such NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder of the Company. Ganfeng Lithium's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina ("LMA"), has the right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% is the Company's NSR royalty interest. The Company would receive CAN$900,000, and its shareholder would receive CAN$100,000 on the repurchase by LMA, resulting in TNR holding a 0.45% NSR royalty and its shareholder holding a 0.05% NSR royalty.

The Mariana Lithium Project is 100% owned by Ganfeng Lithium. The Mariana Lithium Project has been approved by the Argentina provincial government of Salta for an environmental impact report. Ganfeng Lithium officially inaugurated Mariana Lithium's start of production at a 20,000 tons-per-annum lithium chloride plant on February 12, 2025.

TNR Gold also holds a 0.4% NSR royalty on the Los Azules Copper Project, of which 0.04% of the 0.4% NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder of the Company. The Los Azules Copper Project is being developed by McEwen Inc.

TNR also holds a 7% NPR on the Batidero I and II properties of the Josemaria Project that is being developed by the joint venture between Lundin Mining and BHP.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Novagold Resources. The Company's strategy with the Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with a major gold mining company. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides a wide scope of exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and royalty holdings in Argentina (the Mariana Lithium project, the Los Azules Copper Project and the Batidero I & II properties of the Josemaria Project), and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "will", "could" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "could" occur, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements made in relation to: the upcoming Meeting; the advancement of TNR's key assets towards development milestones; TNR's future receipt of cash flows from its royalty holdings and the subsequent contribution of significant value to its shareholders; the possible growth of TNR's value; and TNR's strategy and business objectives. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. While management believes that the assumptions made and reflected in this news release are reasonable, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. In particular, there can be no assurance that: TNR will enter into one or more strategic transactions, partnership or a spin-out, or be able to complete any further royalty acquisitions or sales of royalty interests, or portions thereof; TNR's key assets will advance toward development milestones on the timeline currently anticipated or at all; or that TNR will be able to achieve any of its corporate objectives. TNR relies on the confirmation of its ownership for mining claims from the appropriate government agencies when paying rental payments for such mining claims requested by these agencies. There could be a risk in the future of the changing internal policies of such government agencies or risk related to the third parties, in future, challenging the ownership of such mining claims. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements included herein are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied on.

In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting TNR, and its royalty partners, McEwen Inc., Ganfeng Lithium and Lundin Mining will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312927