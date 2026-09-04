Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the renewal of its SOC 2 Type II certification following the completion of an independent third-party audit.

The renewed certification confirms that Miivo's security controls continued to operate effectively throughout the audit period. The assessment evaluated the Company's systems, policies and procedures against the applicable Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

SOC 2 Type II provides independent assurance that a company's controls for protecting customer information are not only appropriately designed but have also operated effectively over a defined period. Renewing the certification demonstrates Miivo's continued commitment to maintaining strong safeguards as its products and customer base develop.

Miivo's security framework supports the Company's portfolio of AI-powered business intelligence, lead generation and customer insights products, as well as its managed services. These solutions may involve processing sensitive financial, operational, and customer information, making strong information security controls an important part of the Company's technology and service infrastructure.

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo, said:

"Renewing our SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates that data security is an ongoing operational commitment at Miivo. As businesses increasingly rely on our technology to analyse financial, operational and customer information, they need confidence that their data is handled responsibly. This independent assessment confirms that the controls supporting our platform continued to operate effectively throughout the audit period."

Supporting Commercial Growth

The renewal provides customers, partners, and other stakeholders with independent assurance regarding Miivo's information security practices. It also supports the Company's ability to work with organizations that require established security and compliance standards when evaluating technology providers.

Miivo remains committed to continually strengthening its security posture through regular independent assessments, employee training, proactive monitoring and ongoing investment in its technology infrastructure.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) develops practical AI-powered solutions that help businesses make better decisions, find customers and operate more efficiently. Its portfolio includes business intelligence, lead generation and customer insights products, supported by managed services that combine technology with real-world business expertise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's continued commitment to strengthening its security posture, the Company's ongoing investment in its technology infrastructure, the Company's ability to work with organizations that require established security and compliance standards, and the development of the Company's products and customer base.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks relating to cybersecurity incidents, evolving regulatory requirements, technological change, market acceptance, competition, third-party service providers, and the Company's ability to maintain its compliance controls and certifications. Although the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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