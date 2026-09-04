Summer 2026 brought contrasting solar resource conditions across Asia as El Niño developed and the Western Pacific Subtropical High shifted farther north than normal, according to analysis using the Solcast API. The displaced high-pressure system brought more cloud and rainfall to Northeast China while supporting sunnier conditions across central parts of the country. Farther south, the transition towards El Niño, reinforced by a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, reduced cloud across eastern Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, although smoke limited irradiance gains in western Indonesia. The northward ...

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