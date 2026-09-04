SGS-certified dust mite removal, a physical Privacy Shield, a self-washing OZMO Roller 3.0, FocusJet stain spray, PowerBoost fast charging and AGENT YIKO 3.0 voice control

ECOVACS, cited as the No.1 Brand in Global Home Robotics by Forbes China 2026, today announced the launch of the DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone at IFA 2026. The X12S takes over whole-house floor cleaning with a sealed dust-mite carpet chamber that pushes down into the pile rather than riding along the top. In SGS-certified testing, the X12S removed an average of 97.44% of dust mite allergens and 95.45% of dust mites from carpet.

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SGS-certified dust mite removal, a physical Privacy Shield, a self-washing OZMO Roller 3.0, FocusJet stain spray, PowerBoost fast charging and AGENT YIKO 3.0 voice control

"A dust mite allergy isn't something you just get over. You clean around it," said Michelle Jones, associate brand marketing director at ECOVACS Americas. "Most robots skim the top of a carpet. We built the X12S to get down to where the dust actually sits."

The X12S is the latest flagship from the global No. 1 in household service robots, a category leader that continues to define the future of home robotics.

Dust mites live in soft materials. In most homes, the biggest expanse of soft material is the carpet underfoot, and it traps dust, mites and the allergens they leave behind deep in the pile, beyond the reach of a conventional vacuum head. That's the layer the X12S is built to get into.

Privacy by Design, Built Into the Hardware

Home robots perceive more of the house each year, and control over what they see has mostly lived in software. The X12S builds one into the hardware. The Privacy Shield physically covers the AIVI camera, and when it's closed, the lens is blocked.

"A cover you can see is easier to trust, because you can look at it," Jones said. "As these robots take in more of the home, people will want to ensure they have their privacy."

Even More Vacuuming Power

The DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone delivers 53 air watts of effective suction, 60% more than the previous-generation X12, for handheld-vacuum-level cleaning power. A retuned fan and airway pull out more dust without adding noise.

A Sealed Chamber Built for Carpet

SGS Testing Control Services Singapore certified the results in July 2026, measuring carpet removal rates in the robot's Ultra Strong Suction mode. Across three runs on Wilton carpet, the X12S removed an average of 97.44% of dust mite allergen (Der f 1) and an average of 95.45% of dust mites (Dermatophagoides farinae). Carpet dust removal efficiency improves by 224% over previous models.

A Mop That Washes Itself While It Mops

The OZMO Roller 3.0 inside the X12S is a leap forward in mopping technology. Older mops dragged a flat mop across surfaces. This evolved into rotating dual pads. Now, the OZMO Roller 3.0 is continuously self-washing.

Fresh water continuously wets the roller as it scrubs the floor, and a scraper pulls away the dirty water and debris, so the roller keeps cleaning on a fresh surface. The mop is cleaned while it mops the floor, rather than getting steadily dirtier until the robot returns to the station.

OZMO Roller 3.0 also carries FocusJet stain spray, an industry first, that targets embedded, dried-on stains.

The Station That Cleans Itself

ECOVACS pioneered the self-cleaning station category in 2022 with the X1 OMNI. The X12S' OMNI Station handles more of what a user would otherwise do by hand. After every mop-washing cycle, it pressure-washes the OZMO Roller 3.0 with a 40 kPa high-pressure pump and rinses the mop tray with a 26 kPa high-pressure air pump, clearing away debris and sediment.

On the robot itself, a propeller spinning up to 6,000 rpm scrubs out the dirty water tank. It also hot-air dries the air duct and dustbin. Drying after every cycle helps prevent the damp, odor and bacterial buildup that can turn a neglected station into a hygiene problem.

The station refills the robot's clean water tank with hot water and doses the cleaning solution, so there are no tanks to fill and no detergent to measure. A user can go up to 48 days without emptying the dustbin, and the mop tray only needs maintenance about every 150 days. A bagless PureCyclone auto-empty system keeps suction steady and consumables lasting longer.

"A robot that cleans your floors but requires you to clean the station all of the time hasn't saved you much," Jones said. "Like we say, 'Clean floors. Cleans itself.' We mean both halves of that."

PowerBoost Charging Plus System

The X12S ships with PowerBoost Charging Plus, a fast-charging system that tops off the battery during short mop-washing dock cycles. That keeps the robot moving from room to room with minimal downtime between sessions.

Precision Cleaning That Carries Through

The rest of the cleaning system carries over from the X12. 15 mm auto-mop lifting and the Mop Roller Smart Cover keep the mop clear of the carpet. AIVI 3D 4.0 dual obstacle avoidance pairs camera vision with 3D laser sensing to navigate cluttered rooms while cleaning. TruEdge 3.0 uses a 3D edge sensor to clean close to walls and baseboards without leaving gaps.

Smarter, Simpler Control

With AGENT YIKO 3.0, users can set cleaning preferences by voice at any time. The assistant works out whether that's a one-time request or a long-term preference to remember.

Availability

The DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone is available in the United States at an MSRP of $1,299.99. Buyers can order it on Amazon or at ecovacs.com. From Sept. 4 through Sept. 11, an Amazon launch deal brings the price to $999.99. FromSept. 12 through Sept 18, the coupon price will be $1,099.99.

ECOVACS.com carries the full suite of 2026 ECOVACS robots for indoor and outdoor use.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS. Created for ease. Founded in 1998, ECOVACS ROBOTICS builds indoor and outdoor home robots that take routine chores off people's hands, guided by the mission Robotics for All and the corporate philosophy, Never Follow. Always Define. Cited as the No. 1 Brand in Global Home Robotics by Forbes China in 2026, ECOVACS is trusted by 38M homes across the globe. It holds 2,500 patents across a product line spanning robotic cleaners from vacuum and mops, window cleaners, lawn mowers, and pool cleaners. It sells its products in 180 countries and has earned consistent industry recognition for design and performance.

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Contacts:

Press Contact

Greg Allen

PRforEcovacs@bospar.com