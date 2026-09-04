Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Everblog, a smart family technology brand focused on making everyday household life more organized and connected, today announced the global debut of its Everblog FridgeCal 2 AI Fridge Calendar at IFA Berlin 2026.

Everblog FridgeCal 2

Built around the idea that the kitchen is where family schedules, meals and everyday decisions come together, the new 15.6-inch FridgeCal 2 combines family calendar management, food recognition, meal planning, grocery organization and household coordination in one kitchen-first experience.

At the heart of the experience is a simple idea: Turn "about to expire" into "time to cook."

More Than a Calendar. An AI Fridge Calendar.

Traditional digital calendars help families answer, "What are we doing today?" FridgeCal 2 is designed to answer another everyday question: "What are we eating today?"

Its large touchscreen brings family schedules, meals, groceries and household tasks together in one shared view, positioned directly on the refrigerator where many daily decisions already happen. Families can check schedules, manage tasks and plan meals while preparing breakfast or dinner.

From Food Recognition to Meal Planning

FridgeCal 2 connects food recognition through the Everblog mobile app with inventory management, expiration reminders, meal planning and grocery lists.

Using a smartphone, users can photograph ingredients and use Everblog's food recognition technology to help identify and record items in the refrigerator, freezer or pantry.

The experience follows a simple workflow:

Capture - Recognize - Track - Plan - Cook

Instead of simply reminding families that food is about to expire, FridgeCal 2 helps them understand what they already have and plan meals around it, turning food management into a practical part of everyday family life.

A Family Hub Designed for the Kitchen

FridgeCal 2 continues Everblog's vision of bringing the family calendar into the kitchen. It can bring together schedules, appointments, school activities, reminders and daily tasks, while connecting them with meal planning and groceries.

Its magnetic mounting system allows the display to attach directly to the refrigerator, eliminating the need for traditional wall installation. The new model also features a Wake-on Sensor function that automatically activates the display when someone approaches, along with AI Voice Assistant designed to provide seamless, hands-free support for everyday kitchen use.

With FridgeCal 2, Everblog is expanding the traditional digital calendar into an AI Fridge Calendar that connects what families need to know with what they need to do next.

Coming to Kickstarter in September 2026

Following its global debut at IFA Berlin, Everblog FridgeCal 2 AI Fridge Calendar is expected to launch on Kickstarter in September 2026. The campaign will provide early backers with additional information about availability, pricing and launch details.

About Everblog

Everblog is a smart family technology brand dedicated to making everyday family life more organized, connected and manageable. Its product portfolio includes Everblog FridgeCal and Everblog HomeCal, bringing together family scheduling, meal planning, food management and household organization.

For more information visit https://everblog.com.

BERLIN, GERMANY

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