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WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 13:29
54,29 Euro
-0,79 % -0,43
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,3255,1313:49
54,3255,1313:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
103 Leser
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Baker Hughes Awarded Offshore Production Enhancement and Stimulation Services Contract by bp

  • Significant contract supports new well development and production enhancement across bp's UK North Sea operations
  • Advanced modular stimulation solution designed to support efficient well completion, operational reliability and enhanced reservoir recovery

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Friday a significant award from bp to provide offshore stimulation services across the company's UK North Sea operations. The award supports both new well development and enhanced recovery from mature fields.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will deploy a vessel-based stimulation solution featuring its proven StimFORCE modular stimulation package to support well completions and production enhancement activities. Supported by a UK operating base and an established local supply chain network, the solution is designed to enhance operational reliability, minimize non-productive time and optimize recovery. The dedicated vessel solution provides both schedule and operational flexibility, enabling stimulation activities to be executed efficiently.

"By combining our vessel-based stimulation expertise, advanced intervention technologies and production optimization capabilities, we are well positioned to help bp enhance reservoir performance, increase operational flexibility and unlock additional value from both new and mature fields across its North Sea portfolio," said Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti.

Baker Hughes has a long-standing presence in the UK, helping offshore operators optimize reservoir performance across the well lifecycle through advanced drilling, completions and intervention technologies.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Kirk Eggleston
+1 346.521.8438
kirk.eggleston@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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