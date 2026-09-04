Nobel Resources Corp.: Nobel Resources Announces Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX - V: NBLC; OTCPK: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") announces that its annual and general special meeting of shareholders has been scheduled for October 15, 2026 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Nobel shareholders will be asked to vote for the election of the Nobel board of directors and re-approval of the Company' stock option plan.

At the Meeting, the Company will also be seeking shareholder approval for a proposed consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of up to a maximum of five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

The Company does not currently intend to consolidate the Nobel common shares but is seeking shareholder approval for the Consolidation at the Meeting to provide the Company with additional flexibility as it works to advance the exploration of the Cuprita project.

Prior to giving effect to the proposed Consolidation, which will also affect all outstanding options and warrants of the Company, the Company currently has 209,398,784 Shares issued and outstanding. Assuming a Consolidation on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Share, the Company will have approximately 41,879,757 post-Consolidation Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Shareholders' proportional ownership in the Company will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

The Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and approval by at least two thirds of the votes cast by the holders of Shares present in person or by represented proxy at the Meeting.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

For further information, please contact:

Vern Arseneau

Chief Executive Officer

+1 647-276-0533

Vincent Chen

Investor Relations

vchen@nobel-resources.com

www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization and prospectivity of the Cuprita project, the Company's ability to explore and develop Cuprita, the Meeting, the Consolidation, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.