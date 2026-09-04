Dare to go further: Baseus Brings New Charging, Audio and Security Innovations to IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a user-centric consumer technology brand, showcased a new lineup of charging, audio, and smart-security innovations at IFA 2026. Headlining the showcase are the Dark Cherry Collection, the Baseus MC2 NC open-ear clip-on earbuds, and the PrimeSentinel U2 Pro Outdoor 3K Dual Camera-reflecting the brand's continued evolution from everyday accessories to a broader ecosystem of technology designed around how people power, experience, and protect their daily lives.

A New Take on Clip-On Listening

In audio, Baseus showcased the MC2 NC Clip-on ANC Earbuds, expanding its open-ear audio portfolio with a new smart ANC feature designed in clip-on form. Created for commutes, workdays, and active routines, MC2 NC offers a lighter, less restrictive alternative to conventional in-ear earbuds-bringing a more focused listening experience to the open-ear category.

Rather than seeking to replicate the fully isolated listening experience of traditional TWS ANC earbuds, MC2 NC is designed to reduce the everyday distractions that conventional non-ANC open-ear wearables leave unaddressed. Its Air Ear Wing creates a natural acoustic seal that works with dual adaptive ANC to support more focused listening, while a dual air chamber system delivers a secure yet gentle fit through long workdays, commutes, and workouts. The MC2 NC Clip-on Earbuds will officially launch in October 2026.

Charging, Styled for Apple Users

Inspired by the latest iPhone colorway, the Baseus Dark Cherry Collection brings a coordinated new look to an Apple-friendly charging ecosystem. Designed to move naturally between the desk, commute, and travel, the collection combines high-performance power with a more cohesive everyday carry.

At its center is the PicoGo Pro AH22 Digital Display Fast Charger 3C 100W, one of the smallest 100W three-port chargers on the market. In a compact form, AH22 supports multi-device charging while offering three intelligent charging modes for different everyday needs. Its customizable smart display adds a more intuitive way to view and personalize the charging experience.

For iPhone users on the move, the ultra-slim 10,000mAh PicoGo AM52 delivers fast Qi2.2 magnetic charging for longer days away from an outlet, while the ultra-light 5,000mAh PicoGo Air offers effortless backup power in a pocket-ready form. Completing the collection are the Dark Cherry USB-C Cable and the new Dark Cherry Inspire XC1.

The Dark Cherry Collection is now available from September 4, 2026. More information can be found on the Baseus website and the official Baseus Amazon Store.

For global travelers, Baseus also showcased the PicoGo Mix AT51 Universal 3-in-1 Charge Power Bank. Integrating a 10,000mAh power bank, 67W fast charging, universal travel adapters, and built-in dual cables, AT51 supports US / JP / UK / EU standards for seamless worldwide use. It brings Baseus' promise of "Safe Fast Charging, All You Need in One" to business trips, study abroad, and life across borders. Stay tuned.

Smarter Tracking, Brighter Protection

Baseus will also expand its smart-security lineup with the PrimeSentinel U2 Pro Outdoor 3K Dual Camera, designed to bring more precise, more proactive protection to larger outdoor spaces. At its core is the world's first target-focused deterrence spotlight, a strong, focused, motorized beam that locks onto a flagged intruder and tracks their movement in real time, even as they sprint, turning passive monitoring and illumination into active deterrence.

Alongside this, a fixed 3K wide-angle lens and a 3K PTZ camera work together for 360° coverage, backed by dual PIR sensing and AI recognition that identifies people, faces, vehicles, and pets. This enables meaningful alerts powered by cloud-based AI analysis through a subscription. Built for around-the-clock outdoor use, the camera combines IP65 weather resistance, solar-assisted long-lasting battery power, local storage, and two-way audio in one dependable security solution. U2 Pro will be available from October 2026, further strengthening Baseus' smart-security presence with protection that is intelligent, dependable, and easy to live with.

Through its IFA 2026 lineup, Baseus brings its user-first approach to the technologies people rely on every day: power that travels well, audio that feels natural to wear, and security designed for real-world spaces. Discover the complete lineup at Hall 4.2, Booth 145, IFA Berlin.

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