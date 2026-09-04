Southern Africa's renewable energy market appears to be entering a new phase, with companies increasingly looking to package solar, storage and flexibility into products designed around specific customer needs. Dominic Goncalves, Advisory Partner for Energy Strategy at Cresco Project Finance and Founder & Director of Naviara Energy, told pv magazine that the next race in Southern Africa's renewable energy market will be to transform variable electricity into differentiated products that solve specific customer needs and system problems. "Firming is the monetisation of variability: it converts ...

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