Italian electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment manufacturer Alpitronic has introduced the HYC1000, a distributed fast-charging system with up to 1 MW of total output power. The system consists of a central power cabinet connected to separate charging dispensers. The cabinet can supply up to eight DC outputs and simultaneously charge as many as eight vehicles, with available power dynamically distributed among the charging points in increments of 62.5 kW. The HYC1000 system incorporates eight of the company's second-generation silicon carbide (SiC) power stacks. Each stack provides 125 kW and ...

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