I never imagined that I would work in renewable energy. Then I realised how difficult it is to imagine a future without energy: it is part of who we are, how we live, produce and build our communities. The real challenge is not whether we will need energy, but how we choose to produce it, share it and manage its impact. Working in the legal department of a company operating in the energy sector has taught me that the transition is never simply about technology, infrastructure or regulation. Every project has a tangible impact on people and territories and belongs to an ecosystem where technical, ...

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