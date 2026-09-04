Collaboration Framework Encompasses Nuclear Fuel Transportation, Conversion and Deconversion, Microreactor Licensing and Deployment, Advanced Manufacturing, and Power Solutions for Data Centers and Remote Communities

New York, New York and Oak Ridge, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, nuclear fuel cycle capabilities and nuclear transportation solutions, today announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Enveniam, LLC ("Enveniam"), a leading project integrator and provider of engineering, technology and project-delivery solutions, to explore a collaboration addressing nuclear fuel cycle infrastructure, microreactor commercialization, advanced manufacturing and end-user energy solutions.





Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy and Enveniam Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance U.S. Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Microreactor Deployment and Energy Infrastructure

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The MOU establishes a framework through which the companies will explore utilizing Enveniam's experience in nuclear engineering, project integration, safety analysis, licensing support, project controls, operational readiness and complex energy infrastructure to advance NANO Nuclear's developing reactor, nuclear fuel fabrication and transportation capabilities. Any specific services, funding, projects or commercial commitments between the parties would be subject to separate definitive agreements.

"This MOU brings together two organizations with complementary capabilities across the advanced nuclear value chain," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. "NANO Nuclear is building a vertically integrated platform spanning microreactors, nuclear fuel and transportation, while Enveniam brings extensive experience integrating complex nuclear and energy programs. By exploring opportunities together, we aim to strengthen the practical pathway from technology development to regulatory licensing, manufacturing and deployment, while preserving the flexibility to evaluate each potential project on its individual merits."

"Enveniam is focused on bringing disciplined project integration, technical depth and delivery certainty to critical energy missions," said Doug Freund, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boston Government Services and Executive Officer of Enveniam. "NANO Nuclear is advancing a broad portfolio that touches several important parts of the emerging advanced nuclear market. This framework gives our teams the opportunity to assess where Enveniam's engineering, project controls, licensing, safety and operational capabilities can help translate promising nuclear technologies and infrastructure concepts into executable projects."

Exploring Broad Cooperation Across the Nuclear Value Chain

Under the MOU, NANO Nuclear and Enveniam expect to evaluate potential cooperation across six principal workstreams:

Nuclear fuel transportation: engineering, safety, operational and regulatory support for NANO Nuclear's HALEU transportation systems, including transport-basket optimization, regulatory filings and security protocols.

Conversion and deconversion: engineering design, criticality-safety analysis, integrated safety assessments and licensing-strategy support for potential uranium conversion and deconversion facilities.

Microreactor commercialization: technical support for siting, licensing, engineering, fabrication, project controls, risk management, safety-basis development, operations planning and deployment readiness for NANO Nuclear's lead KRONOS MMR Energy System project or NANO Nuclear's portable microreactor designs.

Advanced manufacturing: requirements development, project management, engineering design, baseline planning, earned-value management and operational-readiness support for a potential U.S.-based manufacturing facility for nuclear fuel, fuel components and microreactor modules.

Domestic fuel supply chain: strategic, program-management, technical and compliance support spanning sourcing, fabrication, qualification, transportation and delivery.

Commercial energy markets: joint market development and stakeholder engagement concerning potential electricity and process-heat solutions for data centers, remote and off-grid communities, Alaska Native organizations, island states and territories, and other energy-intensive users.

"Commercializing advanced nuclear technology requires more than a strong reactor design," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear Energy. "It requires disciplined licensing, safety analysis, project controls, supply-chain coordination, manufacturing planning and operational readiness. Enveniam's capabilities closely align with our expertise and business plans across these critical workflows. We believe this collaboration can help us evaluate projects more efficiently, identify execution risks earlier and build stronger delivery plans as opportunities advance toward definitive agreements."

Building a Disciplined Path to Definitive Projects

The MOU calls for establishing a joint working group that would meet periodically to review potential business opportunities, identify projects that may warrant a funded statement of work or task order, and consider joint applications for federal or state funding. Each company would retain discretion over the information it shares and the opportunities it elects to pursue.

The MOU does not obligate either company to proceed with a particular project, provide services, commit funding or enter into a commercial transaction. Any such activity would require separate definitive agreements establishing the applicable scope, schedule, responsibilities, economics, intellectual-property arrangements and regulatory requirements.

Supporting Data Centers and Remote Communities

One area of potential collaboration is the development of reliable electricity and process-heat solutions for data centers and other energy-intensive customers. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, advanced manufacturing and electrification is increasing demand for safe, dependable, around-the-clock power and creating opportunities for advanced nuclear technologies that can complement and support existing grids and energy infrastructure.

NANO Nuclear and Enveniam also intend to evaluate opportunities involving remote and off-grid communities, including Alaska Native organizations and island jurisdictions that may rely heavily on imported fossil fuels. Potential applications could include resilient power, district or industrial heat, desalination and hybrid energy systems combining microreactors with renewable generation. Any deployment would remain subject to technical feasibility, stakeholder support, financing, licensing and definitive project documentation.

Strengthening the Domestic Nuclear Fuel Cycle

The MOU also supports NANO Nuclear's broader strategy of developing capabilities across critical portions of the domestic nuclear fuel cycle. Through its subsidiaries Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. and HALEU Energy Fuel Inc., NANO Nuclear is pursuing transportation and fuel-fabrication capabilities intended to support its own reactor programs and the wider advanced nuclear industry.

Enveniam's experience in project integration, nuclear operations, engineering, safety, licensing, supply-chain management and operational readiness may complement NANO Nuclear's work in fuel transportation, conversion and deconversion, fabrication and manufacturing. The companies believe that coordinated planning across these activities could help identify bottlenecks, improve project definition and support a more secure and resilient U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain.

About Enveniam

Enveniam, a Bernhard Capital Partners (BCP) portfolio company consisting of Boston Government Services (BGS), Strategic Management Solutions LLC (SMSI), and Sterling Engineering & Consulting (SE&C), advances the nation's focus on energy dominance and national security through engineering, technology, and deep domain expertise. As a Lead Project Integrator, the company delivers integrated solutions across federal and energy markets, including nuclear, oil, natural gas, renewables and critical infrastructure. Enveniam brings the scale, agility and depth needed to address complex energy and security challenges.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include the proprietary KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, "ZEUS", a portable solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world and provides nuclear engineering and materials transport services in the U.S. and globally. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management and collaborators in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events that may impact our expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aim," "goal," "explore," "seek," "believe," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning about the future, although forward-looking statements may be denoted by other terms. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of the MOU with Enveniam and the parties' goals of identifying areas of collaboration and entering into definitive agreements; and NANO Nuclear's development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization plans generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions; (ii) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology; (iii) our ability to obtain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan; (iv) uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology within the timelines we anticipate, if ever; (v) the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including those of the DOE and NRC and those associated with the ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation; and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a developing business in a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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