Clusters of wind turbines and roofs covered with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels have become as familiar to most of us as electricity lines and poles. And it almost goes without saying how essential these installations are: solar and wind energy are fundamental in helping countries around the world achieve net zero emission targets. But there is an environmental paradox which sits at the heart of our requirement for these renewables: when the equipment used to generate the energy reaches the end of its life, it becomes electronic waste (e-waste), unless it can be reused in other forms or for another ...

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